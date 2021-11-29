Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 261M people and killed over 5.2M. Here are the virus-related developments for November 29:

Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of Covid-19 booster shots, bracing for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron. (AP)

Risk related to Omicron variant very high: WHO

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said.

"The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid-19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added.

Portuguese football team sees 13 Omicron cases



Portuguese health authorities have said they have identified 13 cases of Omicron, the new variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club.

The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses club had recently traveled to South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified.

The others, however, had not traveled to South Africa, indicating that this may be one of the very first cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

S.Africa could top '10,000 daily cases' this week

The newly-discovered Omicron variant is likely to fuel a surge in South Africa's cases that could see daily infections treble this week, a top epidemiologist has warned.

Health monitors reported over 2,800 infections on Sunday, up from a daily average of 500 in the previous week and 275 the week before.

"I am expecting we will top over 10,000 cases by the end of the week per day (and) pressure on hospitals within the next two, three weeks," Dr Salim Abdool Karim said at an online health ministry press briefing.

Scotland reports six new cases of Omicron variant

The Scottish government has announced the discovery of six new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the UK total to nine.

It said it has asked public health authorities to undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as Omicron spreads

Japan announced that it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, joining an increasing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads of yet another extension of pandemic suffering.

Japan, which has yet to detect any cases of the recently identified Omicron variant, reimposed border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

India steps ups virus testing for international flyers

India will make on-arrival testing mandatory for flyers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and Britain where the Omicron variant has been detected, the Health Ministry said.

The decision will be effective from December 1 and comes after a man who recently returned from South Africa tested positive, though it is not yet clear which strain of he contracted.

Switzerland detects first suspected case of Omicron variant

The first probable case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Switzerland, the government said, as the country tightened its entry restrictions to check its spread.

The case relates to a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a week ago, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Twitter.

UN says Covid will cost global tourism $2 trillion this year

The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the UN's tourism body has said, calling the sector's recovery "fragile" and "slow".

The forecast from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, spreads across the globe.

International tourist arrivals will this year remain 70-75 percent below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, a similar decline as in 2020, according to the body.

The global tourism sector already lost $2.0 trillion in revenues last year due to the pandemic, according to the UNWTO, making it one of sectors hit hardest by the health crisis.

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears

Australia has abruptly halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, an eleventh-hour decision prompted by concerns over the Omicron variant.

After an emergency security meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the much-heralded December 1 reopening will be delayed at least two weeks.

Japan considering further border controls as Omicron spreads



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his country will consider further tightening its borders as the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world.

"We are (taking measures) with a strong sense of crisis," Kishida told reporters, noting that Japan closed its borders to foreigners travelling from nine countries including South Africa as of Sunday.

"As we're seeing a spread around the world, we continue to consider further measures to tighten border controls and will announce a decision at the appropriate time."

Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant

The top US infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has told President Joe Biden it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets.

Biden, returning to Washington following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, was briefed in person by his coronavirus response team as officials expect the new variant to reach the United States despite an impending ban on travellers from Southern Africa, where it was first detected.

Fauci said he believes existing vaccines are likely to provide "a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid", and officials reiterated their recommendation for vaccinated Americans to get booster shots, according to a readout of the briefing.

Singapore, Malaysia reopen busy land border for vaccinated travellers



Singapore and Malaysia have reopened one of the world's busiest land borders on Monday, allowing vaccinated travellers to make the crossing after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic.

The sudden closure of the border in March 2020 left tens of thousands people stranded on both sides, separated from families and fearing for their jobs.

As many as 300,000 Malaysians commuted daily to wealthy city-state Singapore before the pandemic.

