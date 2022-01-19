Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 335M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Australia has reported around 1.6 million infections and 2,826 deaths since the pandemic began. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

More Covid deaths feared in Australia

Australia should brace for more Covid-19 deaths for the next few weeks, authorities have said, as record infections fuelled by the Omicron outbreak have overwhelmed health systems forcing Victoria to raise its emergency status for hospitals.

"We have seen and we will continue to see deaths, mostly in older people, mostly in people with other chronic diseases," Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly told broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation, a day after Australia suffered its deadliest day with 77 deaths from the virus.

Amid record infections, Victorian state hospitals from midday Wednesday will move to a 'code brown' status, usually reserved for natural disasters or mass casualty events, while reports said nurses had demanded the government to get the help of the army.

UN to carry out relief operations for Tonga

The United Nations is preparing to carry out relief operations for Tonga at a distance to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific island nation reeling from a volcanic eruption and tsunami, an official has said.

All the homes on one of Tonga's small outer islands have been destroyed and three people have died, the government said in its first statement after Saturday's devastating eruption which it called "an unprecedented disaster".

With communications badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable, information on the scale of the devastation so far has mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft.

Paraguay's Mario Benitez tests positive

Paraguay’s president has tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s Health Ministry announced.

Mario Abdo Benitez is showing mild symptoms and will self-isolate in accordance with current health protocols, the ministry said on Twitter.

More than 504,000 people in Paraguay have been infected with the disease and 16,866 have died.

Spain's infection rate drops

Spain’s coronavirus infection rate has decreased for the first time since November, according to new data from the Health Ministry.

This suggests the country’s unprecedented sixth wave may have seen the infection rate peak Monday, with nearly 3.4 out of every 100 people infected in a two-week period.

On Tuesday, the country saw the number of daily infections decrease to just under 95,000.

Argentina is concerned over supply chain

Up to 2,000 trucks are backed up at Argentina's main border crossing with Chile due to tougher Covid-19 testing requirements, Argentine haulers have said, adding that the supply chain could suffer.

Some 900 trucks a day usually pass through the Christ Redeemer crossing from the Argentine province of Mendoza into Chile.

But those have been backed up for two days due to tougher health controls imposed on Argentine haulers by Chile, the Argentine Federation of Freight Business Entities said in a statement.

WHO: 18M people infected last week

As Covid-19's omicron variant continues sweeping the world with 18 million cases last week, people in countries with low coronavirus vaccination rates are at risk of severe illness and death, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

He reinforced comments from other WHO officials who spoke at the webinar, reiterating that the vast majority of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are from among the unvaccinated.

The WHO chief said the next few weeks remained critical for health workers and health systems in many countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies