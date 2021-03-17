Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 121.4 million people around the world, with more than 2.6 million fatalities. Here are updates for March 17:

A medical worker prepares doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

WHO recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue

The World Health Organization has said its experts were still reviewing safety data on the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns around blood clots but recommended that injection programmes continue.

While millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered, small numbers of people have developed blood clots, prompting countries including the EU's three largest nations — Germany, France and Italy — to suspend injections.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid virus surge

Poland's health minister has announced a nationwide lockdown, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed starting on Saturday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Poland reported 25,052 cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest daily number so far this year.

Palestinians get 62,000 vaccine doses through WHO



The Palestinian Authority has said it will receive 62,000 vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries.

Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al Shakhra said that on Wednesday and Thursday authorities will receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be kept in storage until the WHO addresses recent safety concerns.

They are the first doses to arrive in the territory through the WHO's COVAX initiative - and enough to vaccinate 31,000 people out of a population of nearly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Spain probes death of patient after AstraZeneca jab



Spanish health officials have said they were investigating three cases of people who suffered from thrombosis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of whom died.

The announcement by Spain's AEMPS medicines agency came two days after the government suspended use of the vaccine for at least a fortnight as a precautionary measure.

The three cases occurred between late on Monday and early Tuesday.

Bangladesh says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue

Bangladesh has said the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients.

"So far, those who took the first shot of the vaccine are all in good health, so we have no plan to halt the vaccine drive," Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told reporters.

Bangladesh has vaccinated nearly 4.6 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign last month with the AstraZeneca shots developed with Oxford University.

EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer



The European Union's executive body has proposed issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19 or recovered from the disease.

The plan is set to be discussed during a summit of EU leaders next week.

WHO experts: J&J jab effective in countries with variants

The WHO's expert vaccine advisers have recommended Johnson & Johnson's jab for use in countries where virus variants of concern are circulating.

After meeting on Monday, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization issued its recommendations on how the vaccine should be used — and said it had proven effective against what are termed variants of concern.

Comparing mass trials of the vaccine in different countries, SAGE said that despite the South African variant being predominant in that country, "similar efficacies were observed as in the US", it said, "where newly-emerging variants of concern were not predominant" during testing.

The same was true in Brazil, which has had its own predominant variant in circulation.

France to impose tougher curbs on Paris, other regions

The French government has said it will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter the accelerating spread of infections.

The announcement by spokesman Gabriel Attal, paves the way for new curbs in the greater Paris region, where intensive care wards are full and the hospital system is buckling with an incident rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Attal said the new measures for Paris could include some form of confinement.

India sees three-month high in Covid-19 infections

India's daily infections have jumped by 28,903, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Palestinians receive first batch of UN vaccines

Palestinians have received their first delivery of coronavirus vaccine via the UN's Covax programme supporting poorer nations, an AFP journalist in the occupied West Bank reported.

Earlier, some 60,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines allocated to the Palestinians under the Covax program had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, according to an Israeli security source.

Hungary reports record number of deaths

Hungary has announced a record number deaths as a powerful surge of the pandemic put an unprecedented strain on the country’s health care.

Health officials announced 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, breaking the previous peak of 193 in early December. The number of patients being treated for the disease rose to nearly 10,300, also a record, and nearly three times the number of those hospitalised in early February when the latest surge began.

Hungary has the seventh-highest deaths per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials have sought to mitigate the surge with new restrictions and a vaccination program that has made Hungary one of the most-vaccinated countries in Europe.

A new shipment of 100,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, which among European Union countries is only being used in Hungary, is expected to arrive on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

With more than 50,000 jabs on Tuesday, nearly 1.4 million people have received at least one shot, the second-highest rate in the EU.

Italy hopes for EMA reassurance to relaunch

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza says European countries, including his, are hoping that the European Medicines Agencies on Thursday will deliver “the clarifications and reassurances necessary” to be able to resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Italy was one of several nations that in recent days halted the AstraZeneca jabs over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

Speranza told a parliamentary Social Affairs Commission on Wednesday that it is Italy’s hope “to have by tomorrow answers from EMA that will enable the relaunching without hesitation of the vaccine campaign” using AstraZeneca doses.

He said the Italian government “has utmost trust in EMA” as well as in Italy’s medicine agency, adding, “we insist on the utmost safety and we are paying the utmost attention to what has happened.”

So far, just under 10 percent of Italy’s population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

South Korean capital orders tests for all foreigners

South Korea’s capital has ordered tests for all foreign workers as the country expands mass testing targeting expatriates in a campaign that has triggered complaints of discrimination.

Seoul officials said Wednesday the testing requirement covers all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status, as well as their employers. They could face fines of up to 2 million won ($1,768) if they fail to get tested until the end of March.

Seoul had around 240,000 registered foreigners at the end of 2020, but city officials didn't have an immediate estimate on how many of them would be covered by tests.

The decision comes after similar measures in nearby Gyeonggi province, which is also forcing employers to require tests for new foreign jobseekers and hire only those who test negative.

Critics have questioned why South Korean authorities are mandating broad tests based on nationality instead of specifically targeting people with vulnerable working conditions.

The testing campaign targeting foreigners came in response to outbreaks among low-skilled foreign workers employed at Gyeonggi factories, who often face harsh working and living conditions that expose them to higher infection risks.

Thousands of foreigners waited in hours-long lines at designated testing stations in Gyeonggi over the weekend.

The province said it has found 149 positive cases among some 160,000 foreigners tested during the week through Monday.

India's Modi says quick steps needed to stop second peak

India needs to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second "peak" of infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"If we don't stop the growing pandemic right here, then a situation of a nationwide outbreak can get created," Modi told a virtual conference of leaders of Indian states.

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports -minister

Britain is looking at the idea of vaccine passports and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng.

P&O Cruises said earlier that it would only accept as passengers those who have had the vaccine for trips around the UK this summer, sparking a fresh debate on the issue.

"We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.

On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.

"We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we've got to see how coronavirus develops," he said.

Rising numbers of infections in some parts of Europe could derail UK plans to re-open international travel routes from mid-May.

Russia reports 8,998 new cases, 427 deaths

Russia has reported 8,998 new cases, including 1,201 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,418,436 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 93,364.

Situation worsening in greater Paris region

The situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.

He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local weekend lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.

Australia gives shots to virus-hit Papua New Guinea

Australia will send vaccines from its own supply to its near-neighbour Papua New Guinea and will ask AstraZeneca to send more to try to contain a concerning wave of infections, Australia’s prime minister said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 8,000 AstraZeneca doses would be sent next week for Papua New Guinea’s front-line health workers and he and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZeneca to send another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

Papua New Guinea is a poor country of almost 9 million culturally diverse people who speak more than 800 languages and mostly live in traditional villages. The extent of the pandemic there is difficult to gauge because of a lack testing.

Ukraine reports record daily high of 289 deaths

Ukraine has registered a record daily high of 289 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The previous record was registered on December 11, when the coronavirus killed 285 Ukrainians.

A record-high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital on Tuesday - 4,887 people, almost 15 percent more than the previous record of 4,250 people registered on March 11, Stepanov said on Facebook.

Stepanov said 11,833 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has reported a total of 1,489,023 coronavirus cases and 28,986 deaths so far.

France investigates new Covid variant detected in Brittany

Scientists are investigating a new coronavirus variant that has been detected in Brittany in western France and may evade testing more successfully than other versions, the regional health authority said.

Eight cases of the new variant were identified in a cluster in a Brittany hospital. France's health ministry said late on Monday that early analysis did not suggest the mutation was more contagious or more deadly than earlier versions of the virus.

Scientists also want to understand if the variant can hide from testing after several of the patients delivered negative PCR tests and returned a positive result only from samples taken from blood or deep in the respiratory system.

International agencies have been alerted to the discovery of the new variant.

Brittany has so far avoided the brunt of the third wave of infections sweeping through France and other European countries, but the incidence rate is rising.

The seven-day moving average of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Brittany stood at 132.9 on March 12 compared with 113 a week earlier. The incidence rate in Paris and its surrounds, where intensive care wards are near saturation, stands at 404 per 100,000.

Three coronavirus patients die in Bangladesh hospital fire

Three coronavirus patients have died in a hospital fire in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, officials said.

The patients, who were using ventilators in the hospital's intensive-care unit, died after the fire triggered an evacuation, said Nazmul Haque, director of the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, a fire service official said.

Hospitals are struggling to deal with a fresh spike in infections this month in Bangladesh, which has reported 559,168 cases and 8,571 deaths.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed for large fires in the South Asian nation that have killed hundreds of people in recent years.

Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

The Philippine government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners and limit the entry of returning Filipinos at Manila’s international airport to 1,500 daily as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in infections.

A government body dealing with the pandemic said the monthlong travel restrictions would start Saturday and aim to prevent the spread into the country of coronavirus strains from other countries which are believed to be more contagious. Among those to be allowed limited entry are homebound Filipino workers.

Philippine Airlines said it would announce some flight cancellations to comply with the temporary restriction.

Manila and other cities in the capital region reimposed 7-hour night curfews for two weeks starting Monday and locked down dozens of villages amid the surge in infections which some officials attributed to public complacency and critics blamed on the failure of the government’s response to the pandemic.

The Philippines has reported more than 631,300 confirmed cases, with 12,848 deaths, the second-highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

The EU's medicines regulator said it was "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots after several nations suspended the shot over health fears.

The suspensions have provoked an intense debate over whether it was prudent to put AstraZeneca inoculations on hold just as vaccination campaigns were beginning to gather pace.

Experts at both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) met Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, with the European organisation expected to publish conclusions Thursday.

The EMA insisted that countries should continue using the vaccine.

"We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death outweigh the risk of these side effects," EMA chief Emer Cooke said Tuesday.

Cooke noted however that the regulator was "looking at adverse events associated with all vaccines".

Germany's cases rise by 13,435

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 13,435 to 2,594,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 249 to 73,905, the tally showed.

Brazil sees record deaths

Brazil has reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths just as the country's new health minister nominee pledged to continue the controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of the disease.

The initial comments by cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, a day after he was tapped by Bolsonaro, dashed hopes for significant change in course to curb a worsening pandemic that has killed over 280,000 people in Brazil, which already had the worst weekly death toll in the world last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brazil recorded 2,841 deaths for the first time.

Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

"These are simple measures but they are important, because people can with these measures avoid having to shut down the country's economy," Queiroga said in a press conference together with outgoing Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general.

South Africa registers 139 deaths

South Africa has recorded 139 coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 51,560, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

He said the country also recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases after 24,920 new tests were conducted, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 1,530,966.

Trump encourages his supporters to end vaccine resistance

Former president Donald Trump has encouraged his Republican supporters - one of the main groups resistant to Covid-19 vaccines - to get their shots.

"I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

"It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."

This was Trump's most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.

Polls show that Republican men, who are overwhelmingly supporters of Trump and his "Make America Great Again" or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine skeptics.

Australia to send vaccines to Papua New Guinea

Australia will send Covid-19 vaccines from its own supply to its near-neighbour Papua New Guinea and will ask AstraZeneca to send more to try to contain a concerning wave of infections, Australia's prime minister has said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 8,000 doses would be sent next week for Papua New Guinea's front-line health workers and he and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZeneca to send another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

“With the support of the PNG government, we are ... making a formal request to AstraZeneca and the European authorities to access 1 million doses of our contracted supplies of AstraZeneca not for Australia, but for PNG, a developing country in desperate need of these vaccines,” Morrison told reporters.

China reports four new cases

China has reported four new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from seven cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies