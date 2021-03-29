Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 127 million people and taken some 2.7 million lives. Here are virus-related developments for March 29.

People wait in a line at a Covid-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, December 21, 2020 (AP)

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus.

About 2 million people in the city, the country's third largest and the capital of Queensland state, will be required to stay home from 5 p.m. local time except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

State officials reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the cluster of cases linked to the UK variant to seven. The first case in the new cluster was reported on Friday.

Brazil cases top 12.5 million

Brazil recorded 1,656 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 44,326 additional cases, the Health Ministry said, taking the total case count above 12.5 million.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 312,206, according to ministry data.

Chile postpones April election on new constitution

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The country has seen a fresh wave of infections since the end of Southern Hemisphere summer vacation season last month.

"The elections that were to be held on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11, will be held on the weekend of Saturday the 16th of May," Pinera said in a televised speech.

The vote is to elect not only members of the Constituent Assembly, in charge of writing a fresh constitution, but governors and mayors as well.

Colombia reports cases in shelters for Venezuelan refugees

Colombian health authorities have detected four coronavirus infections in three shelters in Arauquita set up for refugees who have fled clashes between the military and illegal armed groups in Venezuela, the local mayor said.

Hundreds of Venezuelans are arriving in Colombia each day, worsening a humanitarian crisis spread across 18 makeshift shelters and forcing national, provincial and local authorities to team up with international organizations - such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - to coordinate efforts.

"We're already beginning to see a new crisis, which we knew could happen, that the health crisis would begin to appear, with Covid cases that we hope will be controlled quickly and will not overwhelm us," Etelivar Torres, the mayor of Arauquita, told Reuters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies