Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 928,000 people and infected more than 29.1 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 14:

A motorist drives past coronavirus-themed murals (R and C) painted on pillars of a flyover in Noida on September 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, September 14, 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in virus cases

The World Health Organization has reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases with the total rising by 307,930 during the past 24 hours

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.

India's Covid-19 cases surge to 4.85 million

India has recorded 92,071 new virus cases , taking total cases to 4.85 million.

The world's second-most populous country lags only the US globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the US since mid-August.

Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick. More than 1,100 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.

Germany's virus cases rise by 927 to 260,355

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 927 to 260,355.

The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that death toll rose by one to 9,350.

Czech Republic's daily virus cases drops below 1,000

The Czech Republic has recorded 792 new cases, a drop after five consecutive days with more than 1,000 cases each.

The country's health ministry has not yet updated the daily number of tests. There are usually fewer tests done at weekends.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 36,188 in the country of 10.7 million.

New Zealand to lift virus curbs in most of country on Sept 21

New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on September 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

Mexico's confirmed deaths approach 71,000

Mexico reported 4,408 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 217 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 668,381 infections and 70,821 deaths, according to updated Health Ministry data.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Texas reports 1,840 new cases, 47 deaths

Texas health officials on Sunday reported 1,840 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the state is now at 659,434, while the death toll is now at 14,190.

Health officials estimate that about 67,000 cases in the state are currently active.

There were about 3,300 people with Covid-19 hospitalised in Texas on Sunday, health officials said. The number of hospitalisations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.

BP: Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid Covid-19 scars

Fossil fuel consumption is set to shrink for the first time in modern history as climate policies boost renewable energy while the coronavirus epidemic leaves a lasting effect on global energy demand, BP said in a forecast.

BP's 2020 benchmark Energy Outlook underpins Chief Executive Bernard Looney's new strategy to "reinvent" the 111-year old oil and gas company by shifting renewables and power.

London-based BP expects global economic activity to only partially recover from the epidemic over the next few years as travel restrictions ease. But some "scarring effects" such as work from home will lead to slower growth in energy consumption.

BP this year extended its outlook into 2050 to align it with the company's strategy to slash the carbon emissions from its operations to net zero by the middle of the century.

Australia's Covid-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly 3 months

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Monday reported seven deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 35 new cases, its lowest daily rise in infections since late June.

The state has eased some restrictions in its largest city Melbourne from Monday by shortening the overnight curfew by an hour and doubling the amount of time people are able to spend outside to two hours per day.

Victoria has continued a steady downward trend in daily cases in recent days with the rise in infections falling to double digits thanks to the hard lockdown from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

The southeastern state, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, reported 41 cases and seven deaths a day earlier.

Brazil registers 415 deaths

Brazil registered 415 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 14,768 additional cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The nation has now registered 4,330,455 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 131,625 deaths.

In terms of total coronavirus deaths, Brazil trails only the United States. However, new cases and deaths have stabilised over the last several weeks in Latin America's largest country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies