Here's the latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500.

A homeless person wears a face mask during the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in New York City, New York, US, March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday March 18, 2020

Mainland China reports 13 new cases

Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, thecountry's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 21 cases aday earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894, the health authority said in a statement.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of theoutbreak in China, there were 11 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 10 of the fatalities.

US coronavirus deaths cross 100

The death toll in the US from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country's total to 103.

Washington leads the nation in deaths, with 54. Thirty of those deaths were connected with a nursing home in a Seattle suburb.

New York on Tuesday reported more confirmed cases than Washington state for the first time. New York has topped 1,300 cases, while Washington was just over 1,000.

First day of Malaysia virus movement restriction

Malaysia's capital Kuala Lampur was deserted after authorities shut down shopping malls and restaurants to help combat the coronavirus.

Only essential services such as food stores and gas stations are still allowed to operate. All public gatherings have been banned.

Malaysians are still allowed to leave their homes, but they can't travel abroad.

The restrictions came after the number of coronavirus cases rose sharply to 673.

Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad

Australia told its citizens on Wednesday to halt all overseas travel in an unprecedented move designed to choke off the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced what he called an "indefinite ban" on foreign travel at a press conference, saying, "If we slow the spread, we do save lives."

"Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction," he said.

Australian officials have reported 454 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Saudi Arabia halts work in new measures

Saudi Arabia suspended work in private sectors except health and food services for 15 days, state news agency reported early on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has reported 171 cases of coronavirus so far, and has taken measures to limit the spread of the pathogen, including closing mosques for daily prayers and announcing an extraordinary virtual G20 leaders summit next week.

