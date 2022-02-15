Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 413M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022

WHO says pandemic being over is 'false narrative'

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that in some countries, high vaccine coverage combined with the lower severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant are driving a false narrative that the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a video conference in which he addressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a meeting in Washington at which he expressed his gratitude for the health leadership of the US.

The Covid-19 Global Action Meeting was called by the US on the coronavirus pandemic just two years after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO, the highest level of medical alert.

Washington DC to end vaccination requirement, mask mandates

Washington, DC is ending its Covid-19 vaccination requirement and mask mandate, the US capital's mayor said.

Speaking at a news conference, Muriel Bowser said coronavirus cases have dropped more than 90 percent and there has been a 95 percent reduction in hospitalisations since the peak of the omicron wave in the capital.

With new changes in the Covid-19 policy, the city will end the vaccination requirement to visit indoor venues as of Tuesday, February.

Mexico reports more cases and deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 7,831 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 146 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 312,965 and the total number of cases to 5,300,537.

Brazil's death toll rises

Brazil has had 58,540 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 473 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 27,538,503 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 638,835, according to ministry data.

Thousands of Australia's nurses walk out

Thousands of nurses have walked off the job in Australia's largest city Sydney, protesting against staff shortages and pandemic-related stresses and strains.

Defying a strike ban, thousands decked in scrubs and surgical masks marched on the state parliament over what they say are intolerable conditions.

Throngs of nurses cheered, clapped and chanted their anger at persistent shortages of hospital beds, equipment and the grinding toll of this protracted crisis.

About 2.5 million cases have been recorded in the population of 25 million.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies