Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.5 million people and infected over 217 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 30:

In this file photo teachers, students and parents participate in an outdoor learning demonstration for New York City schools in front of the Patrick F. Daly public school on September 2, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

Monday, August 30, 2021

Teachers, school staff should be given priority, WHO says

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef has said.

Measures to ensure that schools can stay open throughout the pandemic "include offering teachers and other school staff the Covid-19 vaccine as part of target population groups in national vaccination plans," the UN agencies wrote in a statement.

The recommendation, already made by a group of WHO experts in November 2020 before the vaccination roll-out, should be done "while ensuring vaccination of vulnerable populations," the statement said.

As schools reopen after the summer holidays, the agencies said it was "vital that classroom-based learning continue uninterrupted," despite the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

India reports 380 fatalities

India reported 42,909 new cases for the past 24 hours, a government statement has said, taking the total to 32.74 million.

Deaths rose by 380 to 438,210.

Malaysian PM in quarantine

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a Covid-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday.

His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine or whether he had been tested for the coronavirus.

Japan withdraws 1M more Moderna vaccine shots

Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine contamination woes in Japan have widened with another million doses being suspended, after foreign substances were found in more batches and two people died following shots from affected lots.

The suspension of Moderna supplies, more than 2.6 million does in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of Covid-19 yet driven by the contagious Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000 this month for the first time amid a slow vaccine rollout.

The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from the Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses already pulled last week.

China administers 11.7M more doses

China administered about 11.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on August 29, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.045 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday.

Fauci backs Covid-19 vaccine mandate for US school children

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has said that he supports Covid-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation.

"I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN’s "State of the Union" program. "We've done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis" vaccinations.

Currently, children under 12 are not eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

But Fauci, in a separate interview on ABC's "This Week" program, said there should be enough data by early October for the US Food and Drug Administration to consider whether the shot is safe for children under that age.

"I think there's a reasonable chance" that the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines could get FDA clearance for kids under 12 before the upcoming holiday season, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said last Tuesday.

As schools re-open for the fall, the rise in coronavirus cases is already causing significant disruptions.

New Zealand reports 53 new cases

New Zealand has reported 53 new cases of Covid-19, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547and 15 in the capital Wellington.

Australia's most populous state reports record one-day rise in infections

Australia's most populous state has reported a record one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.

New South Wales said it had detected 1,290 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous record detected a day earlier when it reported 1,218 cases.

New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer vaccine

New Zealand has reported that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

An independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time that may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.

Brazil registers 298 new deaths

Brazil has recorded 13,210 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 298 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to579,308, according to ministry data.

Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, has reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said.

That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.

Mexico reports 6,837 new cases, 259 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,837 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 259 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,335,700 and the death toll to 258,165.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies