Covid-19 has infected more than 377M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Greece's total number of infections has reached 1,920,992 and the death toll 23,372, according to authorities (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Study shows 'stealth Omicron' spreads faster than original strain

A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain is even more infectious than the original version, according to a Danish study.

Sub-variant BA.2 –– also called "stealth Omicron" –– was detected earlier this year and has displaced the first Omicron variant, known as BA.1, as the dominant strain in Denmark.

A person infected with BA.2 has a 39 percent chance of transmitting the virus to someone else in their household within a week, compared to a 29 percent risk with BA.1, Denmark's SSI health authority said in a statement.

SSI doctor Camilla Holten Moller said BA.2 was more likely to infect unvaccinated people than BA.1.

Greece to fire health workers if not vaccinated by March 31

Greece's Health Minister said that health care professionals who fail to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 31 will be fired from the National Health System (ESY).

Speaking on Skai TV, Thanos Plevris also clarified that by that date, there will be an overall measure on whether there must be obligatory vaccination for health care s taff every year after the pandemic.

Plevris added that Greece will as of February 7 require a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

South Korea breaks another daily Covid case record

South Korea has reported 18,343 new Covid-19 cases for, the highest daily record, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Mexico reports 198 Covid deaths

Mexico has registered 198 more deaths from Covid-19, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's overall death toll in the pandemic to 306,091.

Brazil registers 77,947 Covid cases

Brazil has had 77,947 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 284 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 25,426,744 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 627,138, according to Ministry data.

CDC advises travel against Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines and Paraguay.

The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with Covid-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High."

It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to its highest level.

