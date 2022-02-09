Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 401M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

The WHO has urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by contributing $16 billion as a matter of urgency.

The World Health Organization said the rapid cash injection into its Access to Covid Tools Accelerator could finish off Covid as a global health emergency this year.

The WHO-led ACT-A is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic: vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment.

ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, which delivered its billionth vaccine dose to poorer countries in mid-January.

Japan to extend virus quasi emergency for 13 regions

Japan has decided to extend its Covid-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said.

The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK.

Russia's daily cases hit new record high

Russia reported 183,103 Covid-19 cases, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

Russia also confirmed 669 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

Slovakia adds record 20,582 new cases

Slovakia reported 20,582 new Covid-19 infections, the country's Health Ministry has said.

It is the highest daily tally since the pandemic started as the country is hit like others in central Europe by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Sweden ends testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for Covid-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centres and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking its spread.

The move puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe, but some experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with the easily transmissible but milder Omicron variant and as governments begin to consider treating Covid-19 like they do other endemic illnesses.

UK minister apologises for continuing meeting after positive Covid test

British health department minister Gillian Keegan has apologised for continuing a meeting after she was informed she had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a thread on Twitter published late on Tuesday, Keegan said was informed that a precautionary lateral flow test had returned a positive result whilst speaking to a group in her role as minister for care and mental health.

WHO mourns 500,000 Omicron deaths

The World Health Organization has lamented that half a million Covid-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant was discovered, calling the toll "beyond tragic".

The WHO's incident manager Abdi Mahamud said that 130 million cases and 500,000 deaths had been recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern in late November.

It has since rapidly overtaken Delta as the world's dominant Covid variant because it is more transmissible, though it appears to cause less severe illness.

South Korea reports nearly 50,000 cases

South Korea has reported a record high 49,567 new daily Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant drives a wave of infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, but new deaths remain low at 21.

Mexico reports more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 132 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since the pandemic began to 309,884.

Brazil registers nearly 1,200 deaths

Brazil has recorded 177,027 new coronavirus cases and 1,189 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 26,776,620 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 633,810, according to the ministry data.

Hong Kong reports first Covid death in five months

An elderly man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in Hong Kong died, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles with a worsening outbreak.

The 73-year-old patient was chronically ill and had tested preliminarily positive for Covid during hospital admission screening, according to a statement from the Authority late on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether his death would be classified as Hong Kong's 214th Covid death as preliminary positive cases have to undergo further tests to be classified as positive.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is due to report at least 1,160 daily Covid-19 cases, a new record for the global financial hub that has been struggling to contain an outbreak of the Omicron variant, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Canada provinces to ease rules as trucker protests harden

Truckers paralysing the Canadian capital in anger at Covid rules showed no sign of backing down, as several of the nation's provinces announced it was time to roll back restrictions that count among the world's toughest.

With authorities struggling to bring the protest movement to heel, Saskatchewan in the country's west said it was ready to lift all pandemic restrictions, with Quebec and Alberta also signaling plans to ease measures.

And in the capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau –– who a day earlier issued a stern warning the protests "had to stop" –– appeared to shift tone, saying he understood "how frustrated everyone is" and that "the time is coming when we will be able to relax."

The truckers have received US support ranging from former president Donald Trump to the billionaire Elon Musk, while at home, according to a Leger poll, 44 percent of vaccinated Canadians sympathise with their "concerns and frustrations."

