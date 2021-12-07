Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 266M people and killed over 5.2M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

WHO Europe says vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe has cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said on Tuesday that compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted".

Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said that these are "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.

Dutch hospital welcomes back troops amid Covid surge



The battle against coronavirus has been a long one, and now the Netherlands is drafting in soldiers to prop up hospitals as cases spike and beds fill up.

Helped by 50 members of the military with medical backgrounds, the UMC Utrecht hospital has opened a second care unit which can take patients with Covid-19 from across the region.

This is the second time that the military has been sent in to help at the hospital in the city in the central Netherlands, with the first time being from October 2020 to June this year.

France to close nightclubs, discos amid surge in infections

France has ordered nightclubs and discotheques to close for one month beginning December 10 to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex will impact around 1,200 such establishments which had only reopened in July this year.

Following a high-level Health Defence Council meeting, Castex in a national address declared that an “exception” was made for the nightclubs and discos to close as they are majorly visited by young people.

Omicron travel bans strike South Africa's safari business

Recent travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries in response to the discovery of the omicron variant in southern Africa have hammered the country's safari business, already hard hit by the pandemic.

South Africa's tourism industry suffered a more than 70 percent drop in foreign tourists in 2020, with Covid-19 blamed for the drop from about 15 million visitors in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020. Tourism employs about 4.7 percent of South Africa's workforce.

Britain, the largest source of tourists to South Africa, lifted its “red list” travel restrictions on South Africa in October and safari operators were beginning to see an improved outlook for the holiday season and 2022.

Organisation of Turkic States donates vaccines to African countries

The Organisation of Turkic States has donated more than 600,000 doses of vaccines to Burkina Faso and Togo.

On behalf of the organisation, Turkey has allocated 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan 100,000 doses each of the Sinovac vaccine and Hungary 211,200 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The vaccines donated by Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Hungary reached Turkey and were sent along with Turkey’s contribution Monday to Burkina Faso and Togo on a Turkish military cargo plane, the statement said.

WHO advises against using blood plasma to treat Covid patients

The World Health Organisation has advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators.

The hypothesis for using plasma is that the antibodies it contains could neutralize the novel coronavirus, stopping it from replicating and halting tissue damage.

Several studies testing convalescent blood plasma have shown no apparent benefit for treating Covid-19 patients who are severely ill.

A US-based trial was halted in March after it was found that plasma was unlikely to help mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients.

The method is also costly and time-consuming to administer, the WHO said in a statement on Monday.

A panel of international experts made a strong recommendation against the use of convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe illness, the WHO said. They also advised against its use in patients with severe and critical illness, except in the context of a randomized controlled trial.

The recommendation, published in the British Medical Journal, is based on evidence from 16 trials involving 16,236 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical Covid-19 infection.

No diplomats from New Zealand to Beijing Olympics

New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has said, citing Covid-19 as the reason.

The comments come after the United States said this week that it would not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities".

He emphasised that New Zealand had raised its human rights concerns with China previously.

China's strict travel restrictions worry's British firms

China's tight restrictions on international travel as part of its zero-tolerance approach to controlling Covid-19 are the top concern for British firms operating in the country but they are more optimistic than last year, a survey has shown.

While other countries in Asia have slowly opened up their borders to international travel, China still has strict curbs in place involving long quarantines and limits on flights and visas.

Its survey, which had 288 respondents, showed nearly a quarter of companies saw foreign staff numbers fall in 2021, and 41 percent expect numbers to decrease significantly next year on concerns over separation from family or friends or uncertainties over being able to come back.

