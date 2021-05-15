Fast News

Covid-19 has infected some 162.5 million people and killed more than 3.3 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 15:

A grieving relative of a Covid-19 victim is consoled by another at a crematorium in Jammu, India, May 12, 2021. (AP)

Saturday, May 15:

WHO: Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year

The World Health Organization has issued a grim warning that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly."

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The pandemic has killed at least 3,370,773 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019.

With ICUs nearly full, Colombia surpasses 80,000 deaths

Confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in Colombia passed 80,000 with intensive care units almost full in the biggest cities, where large crowds have been gathering for weeks of anti-government protests.

Authorities warned this week that the demonstrations – initially called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform but which have expanded to tackle inequality and police brutality – were set to prolong an already-devastating third wave of the epidemic.

Bogota's mayor echoed that warning, saying the capital had on Thursday reported its second-highest number of new cases and highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.

"I don't know what more to say, to warn, to beg, to plead," Claudia Lopez said in a Twitter message late on Thursday that urged people to stick to social-distancing rules.

On Friday she announced she was infected and would self-isolate.

Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians

Brazil has begun a mass vaccination program for athletes, coaches, staff and journalists heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

Doctors in six Brazilian cities vaccinated the first groups of 1,800 people, Olympians and Paralympians among them.

"I feel like it gives me security," one getting the Pfizer vaccine, archer Marcus Vinícius D'Almeida, said.

"I was blocked from participating in some countries so now I feel that I can complete my pre-Olympic routine during these last three months without the worry that I will get sick."

Fully vaccinated NFL players, staff don't have to wear masks

The NFL is not requiring fully vaccinated players and staff to wear masks at team facilities following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance regarding Covid-19.

In a memo sent to clubs on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association made the modification after consulting with their medical and scientific experts. Players and tiered staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks until they receive it, if they plan to get it.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies