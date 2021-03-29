Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 128 million people and taken some 2.8 million lives. Here are virus-related developments for March 30:

Patients affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus remain at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on March 26, 2021. (AFP)

Global leaders call for new pandemic treaty

Leaders from 23 countries, the EU and WHO have backed a push for a new global treaty to better prepare the world to tackle future pandemics.

The call came in an op-ed published internationally that was signed off by leaders from five continents, including Germany's Angela Merkel, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's Moon Jae-in and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," the op-ed said.

"Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level."

Brazil registers 1,660 new more fatalities

Brazil has recorded 1,660 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 38,927 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 313,866, according to ministry data released on Monday, and the total number of cases stands at 12,573,615.

Mexico reports 1,292 new cases

Mexico has reported 1,292 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 203 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,227,842 infections and 201,826 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a pause on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspensions on Monday.

“There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” Dr. Shelley Deeks, Vice Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

