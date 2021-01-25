Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 100 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 25:

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical staff in a protective suit prepares to take a swab from a child near a residential area in Shijiazhuang in north China's Hebei province on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (AP)

Monday, January 25, 2021:

Global cases nears grim milestone of 100M

The world is edging closer to another grim milestone of 100 million cases according to tracker Worldometer.

The site, which uses live data from health agencies, says over 2.1 million people have lost their lives.

Over 71 million people have also recovered from the virus.

US cases top 25 millions

The number of cases in the United States crossed 25 million, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally.

States including North Dakota and West Virginia have injected more than 83% of their allocated doses into residents' arms, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Sunday.

Virginia administered the fewest doses, with 42% of the vaccines received.

Second batch of vaccines arrives in Turkey

A plane carrying the second batch of vaccines ordered from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 plane, which departed from Beijing, landed at Istanbul Airport at 0315 GMT.

Containers containing the vaccine were taken from the aircraft after customs procedures and moved to warehouses.

A total of 6.5 million doses of the inactive Covid-19 vaccine were brought in the first part of the second shipment of 10 million doses.

Tata in talks to launch Moderna vaccine in India

Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported.

Tata could team up with the India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The Indian government this month gave emergency-use approval to a vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Portugal’s defense minister tests positive

Portugal’s Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho has tested positive, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said Cravinho has mild symptoms and is in good health.

Cravinho, 56, will remain in quarantine and continue working from home, it added.

In the last 24 hours, Portugal reported 275 fatalities, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the country’s death toll to 10,469.

The country has reported more than 636,000 cases and over 456,000 recoveries.

Tunisia's foreign minister tests positive

Tunisia's foreign minister has tested positive.

“My Covid-19 test was positive today, although I complied with health protocols and adhered to all measures,” Othman Jerandi said on Twitter.

He said he had severe symptoms and urged people to protect themselves from the virus.

“This has made me more insistent on the supply of vaccines to protect my country's people fro m the pandemic,” he added.

Could take 10 years for the poorest to recover from virus losses



The thousandth richest people on the planet recouped their losses within just nine months, but it could take more than a decade for the world's poorest to recover, says a new Oxfam report.

The report entitled 'The Inequality Virus' published on the opening day of the World Economic Forum's 'Davos Dialogues', suggests Covid-19 has the potential to increase economic inequality in almost every country at once - the first time this has happened since records began over a century ago.

Rising inequality means it could take at least 14 times longer for the number of people living in poverty to return to pre-pandemic levels than it took for the fortunes of the top 1,000, mostly White male, billionaires to bounce back, the report said.

The survey suggests that the world's 10 richest men have seen their combined wealth increase by half a trillion dollars since the pandemic began, enough to pay for a vaccine for everyone and ensure no one is pushed into poverty.

New Zealand confirms first case in months

New Zealand has confirmed it is investigating one positive case in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on December 30 was of the South African variant, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.

China reports 124 new mainland cases vs 80 a day earlier



Mainland China has reported 124 new cases, up from 80 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 117 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 45 from 92 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is 89,115, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Australia approves vaccine

Australia’s medical regulator has approved use of its first vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave provisional approval for people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The regulator said priority would be given to groups that include aged-care residents and workers, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine workers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the development. He said Australia was among the first countries to complete a comprehensive and thorough process to formally approve a vaccine rather than just grant an emergency approval.

Australia is aiming to complete inoculations by October. The nation of 26 million people has reported fewer than 30,000 virus cases and a little over 900 deaths.

Mexico's president says he's tested positive

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive and that the symptoms are mild.

Mexico's president, who has been criticised for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19,” he tweeted. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.”

Lopez Obrador, 67, has long been criticised for not setting an example of prevention in public.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies