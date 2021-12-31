Fast News

Countries in Asia and the Pacific region have begun ushering in a new year, with many around the world hoping for a better 2022.

Australia welcomed 2022 with a majestic firework display. (Reuters)

The world has begun ushering in 2022 after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

A light show and fireworks display brought in the New Year in Australia on Friday night, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The past 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar.

But it was the pandemic, now entering its third year, that again dominated life for most of humankind.

Because of where the international date line sits, Australia is among the first countries to usher in each new year. (AFP)

In many places, New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday were muted or canceled for the second straight year due to a surge of Covid-19 infections, this time driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Even before Omicron hit, many people were happy to say goodbye to a second grinding year of the pandemic.

Yarra River waterfront during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread, in Melbourne, Australia. (Reuters)

Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite an explosion in virus cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney's Harbor Bridge and Opera House at midnight in a spectacular display.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. (AFP)

Hours before the celebrations began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney.

Because of the surge, crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revellers would crowd inner Sydney.

People welcomed the new year among smaller than usual crowds in Melbourne, Australia, due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Reuters)

Neighbouring New Zealand had earlier opted for a more low-key approach, replacing its fireworks show in Auckland with a lights display projected onto landmarks including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.

While there hasn't yet been any community spread of Omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering.

As the World enters 2022, the pandemic is also entering its third year. (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies