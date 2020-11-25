Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 60 million people and cut short over 1.41 million lives. Here are the updates for November 25:

People wait in long lines for coronavius tests at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. (AFP)

November 25, 2020

Global cases now over 60 milion

The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the grim milestone of 60 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload followed by India and Brazil.

Mexico sees over 800 deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 10,794 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 813 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,060,152 and the death toll to102,739.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.

Canada's Alberta bans indoor gatherings

The Canadian province of Alberta has said that it would immediately ban indoor social gatherings, soon halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship services, and said in-person dining at restaurants would be limited to members of the same household eating together.

Brazil deaths mount

Brazil registered 31,100 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 630 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American nation has now registered 6,118,708 cases since the pandemic began and the official death toll has risen to 170,115, according to ministry data.

Colombian first lady tests positive

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government has said, but is asymptomatic.

President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure and busy schedules, the president's office said in a statement.

Ruiz, who along with her husband was tested on Monday, is following quarantine rules as established by the health ministry, the statement added. Duque received a negative result.

Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez tested positive for coronavirus a month ago and was also asymptomatic.

The Andean country has reported more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus, as well as 35,479 deaths due to Covid-19, the disease it causes.

Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as virus spreads

Officials in the US' largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.

An “impressive and alarming surge” of more than 6,000 new cases put Los Angeles County over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. She declined to take action until county supervisors meet Tuesday.

If the county orders residents to stay home, it would be the first such action since mid-March when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom followed the lead of several counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and severely restricted movement, except for essential workers and for people buy groceries or pick up food.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies