Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 176M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 14:

This file photo taken on May 31, 2021 shows a nurse preparing a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Garlan, western France. (AFP)

Monday, June 14:

WTO head hopes for deal by July on vaccine-sharing

The head of the World Trade Organization has said that she hoped that members could reach an agreement by July on improving access to Covid-19 vaccines after months of talks on waiving drug firms' intellectual property rights.

"It's going to be tough because there are still differences but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual UN forum.

"I'm in a hurry and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important."

Russia reports 13,721 cases

Russia has reported 13,721 new coronavirus cases, including 6,590 in the capital, after the number of daily infections rose sharply last week and Moscow declared a four-day public holiday to reduce the spread of the virus.

The new cases took the total number of infections in Russia to 5,222,408.

The Russian coronavirus task force said that 371 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 126,801.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

South Korea eases restrictions on concerts, sports games

South Korea has begun easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events after announcing last week it would loosen a series of virus curbs as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination drive.

Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to attend K-Pop concerts and other cultural shows from Monday, up massively from a capacity limit of below 100 people since late last year, according to measures announced by health officials on Friday.

Sports stadiums will be able to operate at a 30 percent to 50 percent capacity, depending on the districts, up from 10 percent previously.

Ex-head of Myanmar's vaccination programme arrested

The former head of Myanmar's immunisation programme has been arrested and faces charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military authorities, state media reported.

Myanmar's healthcare system and coronavirus prevention measures have collapsed since the army seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had successfully stopped two waves of the virus.

On Sunday, reported cases surged to their highest since shortly after the coup.

India eases rules as new cases dip to two-month low

Many Indian states have eased coronavirus restrictions including the capital Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

Experts have cautioned against a full re-opening as India has vaccinated only about 5 percent of its estimated 950 million adults with the necessary two doses, leaving millions vulnerable.

India reported 70,421 new infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.

Taiwan reports 185 cases

Taiwan has reported 185 new domestic Covid-19 infections, slightly up from the previous day's figure of 174.

Ukraine reports lowest number of cases in a year

Ukraine has registered the lowest daily number of new infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 420 new virus cases as of June 14, the lowest since June 8, 2020, when it registered 394 cases.

The number of recorded new infections usually dips on Mondays due to fewer registrations over the weekend.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.22 million cases and 51,692 deaths as of June 14.

Germany's cases rise by 549 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 549 to 3,715,518, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 89,844, the tally showed.

Brazil sees nearly 38,000 cases as deaths soar

Brazil has reported 1,129 Covid-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data showed.

Infections drop in Australia's Victoria state

Australia's Victoria state, which was a coronavirus hotspot until last week, has reported two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

The new infections follow low single-digit numbers over the weekend and pose little threat to the community as the people were already in isolation, health authorities said.

"The two new locally acquired cases are primary close contacts of existing cases, with no community exposure during their infectious period," Victoria's Health Department said.

Australia's second most-populous state has recorded 94 cases in its latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which triggered a two-week snap lockdown late last month. Victoria emerged from the lockdown on Friday as new cases declined, but some physical-distancing rules remain.

UK to announce delay to end of Covid restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the end of Covid-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson back in February, the government signalled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, clubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

But, in recent weeks there has been a fast growth again in the number of new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

Johnson has refused to deny suggestions in the British media that the end of lockdown would be delayed by up to a month, saying in recent days there was "serious concern" about rising infections and hospitalisations.

