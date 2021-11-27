Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 260M people and killed over 5.2M. Here are the latest developments related to the pandemic for November 27, 2021:

As scientists in Johannesburg said they had detected the new strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta, WTO decided to postpone its ministerial meeting indefinitely. (Reuters)

Saturday, November 27, 2021

WTO delays ministerial conference indefinitely

Next week's World Trade Organization ministerial conference, the global trade body's biggest gathering in four years, was postponed at the last minute.

The WTO hoped the four-day gathering in Geneva would breathe new life into the crippled organisation, which has been stuck for years trying to make progress on resolving issues like fishery subsidies.

"Health, fairness and inclusiveness informed the call. It is the right decision. Work will and must continue," WTO deputy director-general Anabel Gonzalez said.

Australia issues 14-day quarantine

Australia will introduce a 14-day quarantine for citizens and their dependents travelling from nine southern African countries due to the new Coronavirus variant Omicron.

The Australian Health Minister Greg Hunter held a press briefing and said that "anyone who is not a citizen of Australia or their dependents, and who has been where the Omicron variant has been detected and spread within the past 14 days will not be able to enter Australia".

Arab states ban travel from African nations

Saudi Arabia and several other Arab Gulf countries have imposed travel bans from several African countries due to fears over a new coronavirus variant.

They listed the countries as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Morocco, a North African nation, also banned travellers from those countries.

Another north African country, Egypt, followed its allies' decisions and banned direct flights to and from South Africa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies