A number of politicians, celebrities and athletes have been infected since the virus spread.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, after months of downplaying the virus’ severity even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million cases and 65,000 deaths.

The pandemic has spread to at least 188 countries and territories, with the global death toll from the virus reaching over 540,000.

Among the 11.7 million cases recorded worldwide are a number of government officials, high-profile celebrities and athletes.

Bolsonaro is only the latest. Here’s a list of notable figures that have been infected across the globe:





Political officials



Boris Johnson: UK prime minister.



Matthew Hancock: UK health secretary.



Michel Barnier: The European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit.



Mikhail Mishustin: Russia’s prime minister.



Olga Lyubimova: Russia’s minister of culture.



Franck Riester: France’s minister of culture.



Carmen Calvo: Spain’s deputy prime minister.



Michael Wos: Poland’s environment minister.



Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia’s prime minister.



Massoumeh Ebtekar: Iran’s vice president.



Iraj Harirchi: Iran’s deputy health minister.



Ali Larijani: Iran’s parliament speaker.



Yaakov Litzman: Israel’s health minister.



Ferozuddin Feroz: Afghanistan’s health minister.



Asad Qaiser: Pakistan’s parliament speaker.



Shehbaz Sharif: President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



Faisal Edhi: The head of Pakistan’s biggest charity organisation, the Edhi Foundation.



Peter Dutton: Australia’s home affairs minister.



Kwaku Agyemang-Manu: Ghana’s health minister.



Nuno Gomes Nabiam: Guinea-Bissau’s prime minister.



Riek Machar: South Sudan’s vice president and his wife Angelina Teny, who serves as defence minister.



Abba Kyari: The Nigerian president’s chief of staff.



Rand Paul: The US senator from Kentucky.



Tim Kaine: The US senator from Virginia.



Prince Charles: The Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.



Prince Albert II: The reigning Prince of Monaco.





Celebrities and entertainers



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The famous Hollywood actor and his wife.



Idris Elba: British actor.



Chris Cuomo: The CNN news anchor.



Pink: American singer Alecia Beth Moore.



Placido Domingo: Spanish opera singer.



Andrea Bocelli: Italian opera singer.



Kiran Kumar: Indian actor.



Wajid Khan: Bollywood music director, who passed away on June 1 due to complications from the virus.





Sporting world



Novak Djokovic: The Serbian tennis star and world’s number one ranked player.



Paulo Dybala: The Juventus and Argentine footballer.



Mikel Arteta: Manager of Arsenal.



English Premier League: Twelve players and team staff have so far tested positive.



Deportivo Alaves: The Spanish football club confirmed a total of 15 positive cases.



Serhat Guler: Turkish Boxing Federation said national team member Serhat Guler and trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar tested positive after returning from an Olympic qualifier in London.



Shahid Afridi: The former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder.



Kevin Durant: NBA all-star for the Brooklyn Nets.



Utah Jazz: The NBA team’s two players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive.



Patrick Ewing: The former NBA player and hall of famer.



James Dolan: The owner of the New York Knicks.



Von Miller: The NFL star defensive end from the Denver Broncos.



Dylan Frittelli: South African golfer.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies