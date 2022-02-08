Insight

A three-month election campaign season kicked off in the Philippines on Tuesday, February 8.

Filipinos are scheduled to go to the polls on May 3 to elect their new president, vice president and half of the 24-seat Senate.

More than 67 million people have registered to vote, including nearly 1.7 million Filipinos who live overseas.

Candidates will also be vying for 18,000 local seats, as voters are set to elect new provincial governors, town mayors and the House of Representatives. Their campaign will open on March 25.

Incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier this year he wouldn’t run for another term. Known for his controversial war on drugs which killed thousands, and criticised by human rights groups for his human rights record, Duterte has remained largely popular in the Philippines.

Here are the key contenders for his job:

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr

The son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader has topped recent opinion polls. Marcos’ 14-year rule, which defined the Philippines’ recent history, ended when he was deposed in 1986 in an army-backed uprising. The 64-year-old Ferdinand Marcos Jr has described atrocities and human rights abuses widely documented to have taken place under his father’s rule as “lies”.

The Marcos family was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991, and has since made a remarkable political comeback. Marcos Jr was elected vice governor and governor of the Ilocos Norte province, as well as congressman and senator. One of his sisters, Imee Marcos, currently serves in the country’s Senate.

His running mate is Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president and current mayor of the city of Davao.

While she is running as Marcos Jr's vice-president, she could end up in the presidential seat if the Supreme Court upholds one of the petitions filed against Marcos’ candidacy and aimed at disqualifying him.

Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo

Opposition leader Robredo, 56, is the current vice president and the only female candidate running for the presidential seat.

A former human rights lawyer, Robredo has pledged transparency and to strengthen the healthcare system. Having served as Duterte’s housing minister, she quit after being excluded from cabinet meetings, and has been a vocal critic of the president’s war on drugs, condemning its “senseless killings”.

She’s currently second in the polls, running with lawyer and senator Francis Pangilinan. Should she win, she would be the third woman to hold the presidential office in the country.

Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso

Manila mayor Domagoso, 47, is a former actor who enjoys considerable support in the capital. Known by his screen name “Isko Moreno”, he presents himself as an alternative to what he called the “feuding parties” of the two leading candidates, which have ruled the Philippines for decades.

Domagoso grew up in the slums, and many Philipinos sympathise with his rags-to-riches story. Elected mayor in 2019, he is known for his cleanup of the capital.

The 47-year-old is running with Willie Ong, a doctor who rose to prominence for offering free medical advice on his Facebook page, followed by 16 million users.

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao

A former boxing star hailed as one of the greatest of all time, Senator Pacquiao has vowed to stomp out corruption in the country’s political system.

The 43-year-old also promised to provide free housing for the poor and free education up to tertiary level, as well as salary increases for doctors and nurses – who have been leaving the Philippines in droves looking for better opportunities overseas.

He also promised less taxes, prompting some critics to question how he plans to fund the promised reforms. He runs with former Manila mayor Lito Atienza.

Panfilo “Ping” Lacson

A former national police chief, Lacson is running on promises to crack down on illegal drugs, criminality and corruption.

Known as the “Nation’s General”, Lacson has vowed a different approach to that of current president Duterte, who came to power under a similar platform.

The 73-year-old rose to the chairmanship of his party, Partido Reporma, thanks to former Duterte supporter Pantaleon Alvarez.

Lacson and his running mate Vicente Sotto are also advocating for budget reforms to channel resources from the national budget to local governments.

Source: TRT World