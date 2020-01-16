Insight

TRT World talks about media bias regarding Iran coverage with Maysam Behravesh, an expert on Iran.

People shop at the old main bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, in this file photo from June 23, 2019. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

Ordinary Iranians feel they have always been portrayed as villains in the Western media, even though they are the ones who pay a heavy price for the US-Iran rivalry.

From Hillary Clinton threatening Iranians in 2008 and saying she would “totally obliterate” the country to Senator Ted Cruz’s recent portrayal of Iranians as “people who want to kill us”, the US foreign policy establishment has never ceased to shock the Iranian public with their hate-filled rhetoric.

Speaking to TRT World, Maysam Behravesh, a PhD candidate in Political Science at Lund University, describes it as "a final case of bias".

"The Western media but also governments distinguish between Iranian people in rhetoric but when it comes to scrutiny of certain counterproductive and ethically untenable policies such as sanctions, they treat them as parts of the same entity, a monolith,” said Behravesh, who is of Iranian descent and an analyst in the US-based geopolitical risk consultancy Gulf State Analytics.

Tensions between Iran and the US once again heightened after Washington struck and killed the Islamic Republic’s top general in Iraq on January 3, 2020. While Iran did manage to gain some public sympathy for the loss of its top general, the sentiment soon turned against Tehran as investigations revealed that it was Iran that “unintentionally” shot down a Ukranian airliner leaving Tehran, killing all 176 passengers on board on January 8, 2020.

Iran, while seemingly apologising for the act, blamed the US for putting the Iranian military on alert after Soleimani's assassination.

The downing of the jet and its acknowledgement by the Iranian regime triggered protests within Iran. Some students even tore down posters of the slain general Soleimani, who is now being admired as a martyr. Amidst all this chaos, top athletes from Iran announced they were defecting from the country for the greener pastures of the West. The latest of the bunch was Kimia Alizadeh, who at the age of 18 won an Olympic medal for Iran.

Alizadeh’s defection was widely reported in the Western press, from Yahoo! News to ESPN to CNN.

Yahoo! News cited Alizadeh’s criticism of Iran's political system for "hypocrisy", "lying", "injustice" and "flattery", and quoted her as writing on Instagram: "I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran with whom they [the Iranian authorities] have been playing for years."

For Behravesh, Alizadeh was hardly the victim she made herself out to be. “Alizadeh was living a very privileged life in Iran compared to an ordinary Iranian,” he said. “She wasn’t living a life of poverty while there are other champions who didn’t even enjoy that chance. These are the distinctions that are overlooked in Western mainstream coverage.”

Although a large number of Iranian people are struggling against the conservative government, fighting for free speech and equal rights, many Iranians believe the media portrayal in the West is still unfair, as if the whole country is being painted with the same brush.

For example, Behravesh said: “One case of biased reporting in particular is when they [Western media] depict Iran as having a nuclear weapons programme, indicating an intention on the part of Tehran to build nuclear weapons.”

He explained:“Tehran did have a surreptitious nuclear programme until 2003, stopped it after the US invasion of Iraq. It has not yet made a political decision to go for the bomb, according to the American intelligence community.”

According to Behravesh, there is also a misrepresentation of the nuclear agreement Iran signed with the US and some European states which the US recently walked away from.

“Another case is a strange insistence on the false idea that the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] provided Iran with a $150billion 'windfall', which again is factually wrong,” Behravesh said, clarifying on two points that “It was around $50-55billion and Iran’s own money that was unlocked for access and transfer.”

Even the fallout of athlete defections will end up affecting common Iranians the most, Behravesh said, as the event allows hawkish elements within the US foreign policy apparatus to bargain for tougher sanctions against the country.

"The Iranian regime is to blame for talent brain drain as people are averse to sacrificing their professional potential and accomplishments for upholding a totally outdated and unreasonable state ideology,” he said.

“Discursively, this paves the way for the justification of collective sanctions, which hurts and harm people much more than the regime as the state does all it can to transfer the pressure on to the shoulders of the society (case in point: gasoline price hikes in November).”

Source: TRT World