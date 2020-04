Insight

Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers across the world are on the frontline against Covid-19.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the pandemic has infected nearly 2.5 million people while killing more than 165,000 worldwide.

Healthcare workers have been putting their personal wellbeing on the line for the greater good.

Here are some iconic photos illustrating their struggle, hope, and the fight against the virus.

With her protection goggles fogged up, Doctor Leslei Montoro waits for the result of a new coronavirus fast test during a visit to a house in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out infections. (Rodrigo Abd / AP)

Healthcare workers cheer as Toronto first responders parade down hospital row in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in a salute to healthcare workers on April 19, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Doctor Katharina Franz, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", checks the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" after transporting a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from a clinic in Kirchen to the university clinic of Giessen, Germany, April 17, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

A coronavirus patient is discharged from hospital with the applause of doctors and nurses after completion of treatment at Igdir State Hospital in Igdir, Turkey on April 7, 2020. 18 people including health workers are discharged from hospital after they recovered from COVID-19. (Bulent Mavzer / AA)

Anaesthetist Elif Akova (L) and General Surgeon, Alisan Berk Deniz (R) pose for a photo after getting married at the Wedding Hall in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Turkey on April 20, 2020. Health official couple, who are employed in fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organised a wedding with participants obeying social distancing. (Esra Bilgin / AA)

A group of doctors working with patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 wear face shields at the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital de Clinicas in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on April 15, 2020. (Silvio Avila / AFP)

Source: TRT World