The move to scrap a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty is likely to inflame tensions in the disputed zone, where many see India as an occupying force.

Moments after India's Hindu nationalist government embarked on the highly controversial process of revoking the ‘special status’ of its Muslim majority region, Jammu and Kashmir, protests broke out in different parts of the world over the BJP’s ‘undemocratic’ behaviour.

Opponents accuse India of muzzling voices of dissent and unilaterally revoking Article 370 without consulting the people of Kashmir.

“It is a dark day for the Indian democracy, the democratic fabric of the nation had been ripped apart with this unprecedented ‘violation’ of the Constitutional norms,” said an Indian politician.

Here are the last 24 hours in pictures.

An activist takes part in a protest in Bangalore, India on August 5, 2019, in reaction to the Indian government scrapping a law key to Article 370. The Indian government stripped Kashmir of the special autonomy it has had for seven decades.Thousands of newly deployed troops arrived in valley, internet and phone services were cut in the restive Himalayan region where most people oppose Indian rule. (AFP)

Pakistanis burn a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest to express support and solidarity with people in India-administered Kashmir, in their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination, in Lahore, Pakistan on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Supporters and students shout slogans during a protest against Indian government revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status in New Delhi, India on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Pakistanis protest against India and express support and solidarity with people in India-administered Kashmir in their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination in Lahore, Pakistan on August 5, 2019. Banner on top reads " Kashmir lives." (AP)

Indian activists and others shout slogans during a protest after India's Hindu nationalist government scrapped a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty, in Bangalore, India on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Kashmir's People Democratic Party lawmaker Fayaz Ahmed Mir, shouts slogans against the Indian government's proposal to revoke disputed Kashmir's special constitutional status at the Parliament house in New Delhi, India, on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party chant anti-India slogans at a demonstration to condemn the recent killings by Indian forces in the India-administered Kashmir, in Islamabad, Pakistan on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Activists and supporters of Indian left wing parties hold placards during a demonstration to protest against the presidential decree abolishing Article 370 of the constitution giving special autonomy to Muslim-majority Kashmir, in New Delhi on August 5, 2019. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies