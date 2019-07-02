As Iran exceeds the enriched uranium stockpile limit put in place by the 2015 nuclear deal, experts argue the Islamic Republic is more focused on ending crushing US-imposed sanctions than building a nuclear bomb.

Iran exceeded the permitted 300-kilogramme limit on its enriched uranium stockpile, set down by the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement, giving rise to concerns that Iran could in a matter of months have enough weapons-grade uranium to build a nuclear bomb.

For Iran, the United States continues to expect adherence to the deal, while leveraging the same sanctions that the deal itself seeks to relieve.



Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif confirmed the news, but made it clear that the move was ‘reversible’, depending on whether the remaining five parties to the JCPOA could help Iran circumvent sanctions and save the deal which saw the United States’ withdrawal in 2018. If other facets of the deal aren’t honoured, Iran has threatened to go back on other commitments it made as part of the JCPOA.

But enriched uranium isn’t the same as creating weapon’s grade uranium, which requires at least 80-90 percent enrichment.



“If Iran sought to develop a nuclear bomb, they wouldn’t announce it,” said Mark Jefferson, Analyst for Stratton Consulting Group, speaking to TRT World, on the recent developments.

“More to the point, they’re nowhere near building a nuclear bomb, which still needs quite a few steps. This was a move to gather negotiating chips for the remaining adherents to the JCPOA.”



Iran needs nearly 1050 kilogrammes of low-enriched uranium to make the core of one nuclear bomb, according to Joe Cirincione, President of the Ploughshares Fund.

It would have to further enrich it to 90 percent percent purity, yielding 25 kilogrammes of ‘weapons-grade’ uranium.



Jefferson added: “There are other considerations too. Converting uranium into metal from gas, integrating it with an explosive warhead that could trigger a nuclear chain-reaction, and fitting it on a missile.”

Experts differ over how long this could actually take, with opinions ranging from months to a year.



Under the JCPOA, Iran is permitted to enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent, which is adequate for nuclear power plant use.

In mid-January 2019 however, Iranian nuclear scientists developed a more efficient method of enriching uranium to 20 percent, which would be used in modern nuclear reactors.



The more efficient nuclear reactor would yield higher energy outputs. Currently, Iran’s research reactor is the only one that could possibly make use of 20 percent enriched uranium.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said it may enrich uranium up to 5 percent for use in its Bushehr power plant, or even up to the 20 percent required for its modern research reactor.



Where’s the concern? Reaching 20 percent enriched uranium is actually much closer to weapons-grade uranium than the number seems.

To reach 20 percent from uranium's natural 0.7 percent concentration needs approximately 90 percent of the overall effort needed to create weapons-grade uranium. The remaining 70 percent needs significantly less effort.



Just being in a position to rapidly develop weapons-grade uranium is a bargaining chip for Iran, which is actively looking for a way out of crippling sanctions imposed by the United States.

Taming Iran



Most agree that it’s only a matter of time before Iran eventually builds a nuclear device. The JCPOA treaty never tried to prevent Iran from joining the nuclear arms race, but rather to buy time before its ‘break-out’ in exchange for relief from sanctions.

Iran’s nuclear programme wasn’t entirely frozen, given that all aspects of the deal expire by 2031. This is a common theme of nuclear deals. In 1994, the Agreed Framework on nuclear arms between the US and North Korea set an expiry date as well.



What’s the ultimate goal? To ensure Iran becomes compliant with the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, of which it is a signatory, and to hope that in time a regime change would take place in Iran, or some combination of international and domestic events would bring Iran into alignment with US interests.

But would Iran build a nuclear bomb?

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated last month that Iran would never pursue a nuclear weapon, because Islam prevents them from doing so. The rationale is not a unique one among Islamic jurists, who forbid weapons of mass-destruction for their indiscriminate, inhumane and brutal nature, which Muslim scholars argue is against the guiding precepts of Islamic law, seeking to preserve life, property, lineage, intellect and religion.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, himself issued a religious edict against weapons of mass destruction, drawing on a national aversion shaped by Iraq’s use of chemical weapons against Iran in the Whirlwind War, killing 20,000 and injuring at least 100,000 others.



But would a nuclear bomb benefit Iran militarily? Likely not. Even if it develops a nuclear weapon, the Middle East would likely witness rapid nuclear proliferation, from Saudi Arabia to Israel.

But one scenario remains in which a nuclear bomb would be justified: deterrence.



Hassan Imran, an independent geopolitical analyst told TRT World: “The most recent move by Iran leaves ample room for backtracking in case of escalation. Iran would only build a bomb in order to raise the stakes high enough to make the US think twice before ordering strikes on it. In much the same way, the recent announcements are designed to make the US pause and reflect.”

He added: "There is no current benefit to Iran ending its nuclear agreement. All the sanctions will remain, with no way out for Iran. But if pushed to it, Iran may not have a choice in the future.”



Iran announced that it would begin enriching uranium levels beyond the JCPOA approved 3.6 percent on July 7. It remains to be seen whether this will define a renewed push for nuclear weapons, or a bid for sanctions relief.

Source: TRT World