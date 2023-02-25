Fast News

As Türkiye begins initial work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, the UN is calling for more aid to help those affected by the disaster.

After weeks of search and rescue efforts, the focus of Turkish authorities has now turned to rehabilitate the injured and meet the housing needs of the people displaced by the massive earthquakes.

As per a government official, Türkiye's initial plan is to build 200,000 apartments and 70,000 village houses at a cost of at least $15 billion.

AFAD, Türkiye's disaster management agency, says the quakes, centred in the country's Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 9,136 aftershocks, leaving at least 44,218 people dead in Türkiye. In Syria, the death toll has hit 5,914.

In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 50,000.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0453 GMT — Canada directs another $20 million in quake aid

Canada has answered the UN call for more aid, announcing another CAN$30 million (US$22 million) for those affected by the disastrous earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

The funds come from $20 million in direct relief, and the government will match $10 million in donations to the Humanitarian Coalition, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

The Humanitarian Coalition is the creation of World Vision, Oxfam and Plan International. The organisation is supplying food, water and health assistance to earthquake survivors.

Canadian lawmakers had asked the federal government to ante up more matching funds and the UN had urged countries to donate more in financial aid.

Death toll from #TurkiyeQuakes rises to 44,218 – Turkish disaster agency AFAD pic.twitter.com/L4TFvXd9tg — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2023

0420 GMT — US announces $50 million in aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

President Joe Biden has said the US will provide up to $50 million in aid to refugees affected by the February 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Biden authorised Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide the funds to meet the urgent needs of people affected by earthquakes.

To meet unexpected refugee and immigration needs arising from the earthquakes, Biden announced earlier this month that it was in US interests that up to $50 million in assistance.

The funds, he said, would be provided to the afflicted from the US Refugee and Migration Emergency Assistance Fund (ERMA) under the Immigration and Refugee Relief Act (MRAA).

For our live updates from Friday (February 24), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies