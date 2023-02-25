Fast News

As Türkiye begins initial work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, the UN is calling for more aid to help those affected by the disaster.

After weeks of search and rescue efforts, the focus of Turkish authorities has now turned to rehabilitate the injured and meet the housing needs of the people displaced by the massive earthquakes.

As per a government official, Türkiye's initial plan is to build 200,000 apartments and 70,000 village houses at a cost of at least $15 billion.

AFAD, Türkiye's disaster management agency, says the quakes, centred in the country's Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 9,136 aftershocks, leaving at least 44,218 people dead in Türkiye. In Syria, the death toll has hit 5,914.

In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 50,000.

Following are the latest updates:

0830 GMT — Turkish first lady meets head of UN-Habitat

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has met Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), in Istanbul.

In a meeting at the Huber Villa, Sharif conveyed her condolences to the Turkish nation over the deadly February 6 earthquakes.

Sharif said UN-Habitat has teams working in the affected regions and stands ready to support reconstruction efforts.

0640 GMT — Efforts to airlift aid continue from Türkiye's Incirlik Air Base

Efforts for airlifting aid to Türkiye's quakes-hit southern region continue via an air corridor set up at the Incirlik Air Base following twin quakes that were centred in Kahramanmaras province.

After the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes struck 11 other provinces, aid materials donated as a part of national and international campaigns converged at the base in southern Adana province.

The Helicopter Coordination Center of the Turkish Armed Forces ensured the delivery of the materials to quake-hit zones via air or land.

Turkish Armed Forces aircraft brought from different provinces, including the AS532 Cougar, Chinook CH-47F and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters, are taking part in airlifting efforts.

Aid packages containing tents, sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, food and medical supplies, as well as materials for children and babies, are loaded onto military helicopters to be delivered to victims through the air aid corridor.

0635 GMT — Containers from Qatar, other countries on way to Türkiye



Containers for quake victims in Türkiye from Qatar and other countries are on their way, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said.

Adil Karaismailoglu said at a news conference in Adiyaman province that containers will arrive at Turkish ports and will be distributed to provinces affected by the quakes.

"We are working on the transfer of our citizens living in tent cities to container cities," he said.

0453 GMT — Canada directs another $20 million in quake aid

Canada has answered the UN call for more aid, announcing another CAN$30 million (US$22 million) for those affected by the disastrous earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

The funds come from $20 million in direct relief, and the government will match $10 million in donations to the Humanitarian Coalition, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

The Humanitarian Coalition is the creation of World Vision, Oxfam and Plan International. The organisation is supplying food, water and health assistance to earthquake survivors.

Canadian lawmakers had asked the federal government to ante up more matching funds and the UN had urged countries to donate more in financial aid.

0420 GMT — US announces $50 million in aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

President Joe Biden has said the US will provide up to $50 million in aid to refugees affected by the February 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Biden authorised Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide the funds to meet the urgent needs of people affected by earthquakes.

To meet unexpected refugee and immigration needs arising from the earthquakes, Biden announced earlier this month that it was in US interests that up to $50 million in assistance.

The funds, he said, would be provided to the afflicted from the US Refugee and Migration Emergency Assistance Fund (ERMA) under the Immigration and Refugee Relief Act (MRAA).

