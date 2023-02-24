Fast News

Türkiye steps up relief efforts to quake-hit provinces, aimed at quick rehabilitation of survivors, as combined death toll in the country and Syria nears 50,000.

Multiple earthquakes on February 6 jolted southeastern Türkiye, in what has been declared by the World Health Organization the "worst natural disaster in a century" to have struck the region.

The death toll in Türkiye alone stands at over 43,500, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, as relief efforts continue to assist people affected by the disaster.

The twin quakes left more than 5,800 people dead in Syria. In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 49,300.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0535 GMT — Post-quake climate offers space to resume dialogue with Türkiye: Greek FM

The climate that emerged following the February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye allows Athens to restart its dialogue with Ankara, the Greek foreign minister has said.

"For me, the main task right now is not finding solutions, it is protecting the (positive) climate," Nikos Dendias told Greece's Skai TV, underlining that now a positive climate is prevailing in bilateral relations thanks to contributions by both parties.

"I want to stick to the positive part: that at the moment, there is an excellent climate. Within this climate, I think unified approaches to extremely difficult issues can be built."

0515 GMT — Turkish embassy in Kuwait continues bringing home quake donations

The Turkish Embassy in Kuwait has said that it continues to deliver humanitarian assistance collected within the framework of the aid campaign it organised for those affected by the twin earthquakes in Türkiye.

A statement regarding the aid was made on the embassy's Twitter account.

"We continue to deliver the in-kind aid collected within the framework of our Embassy's campaign for our citizens affected by the earthquake to our country," it said. "We express our gratitude to our citizens and friends in Kuwait for their support."

Hundreds of tonnes of aid materials have been collected so far during the campaign, which has attracted great interest.

Shipment of the collected materials via Turkish Airlines began on February 11. A total of 177 tons of aid materials were brought in on various flights. It was announced that the remaining aid would be sent at various time intervals.

Southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria are no strangers to quake disasters as they sit at the junction of the Arabian, Anatolian and African tectonic plates.



Swipe 👉 for a look at the most destructive earthquakes the region has experienced throughout history — TRT World (@trtworld) February 22, 2023

For our live updates from Thursday (February 23), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies