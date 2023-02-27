Fast News

Focus on long-term relief efforts carry on in quake-hit Türkiye and Syria as international delegations continue visits to the region alongside top Turkish officials.

Relief efforts in southern Türkiye and northern Syria continue, three weeks after two powerful 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck Türkiye's province of Kahramanmaras.

The quakes were followed by at least 9,136 aftershocks, according to the country's disaster management agency AFAD, as well as a third 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which struck Türkiye's Hatay province.

At least 44,374 people have died in Türkiye and 5,914 people have been reported dead in Syria.

Following are the latest updates:

0400 GMT - Erdogan to visit earthquake-hit region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay a visit to the country's earthquake affected region with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli.

Erdogan is expected to visit the Golbasi district of Adiyaman province and the Dogansehir district of Malatya province.

1109 GMT - Hungary's FM due in Türkiye on solidary visit after earthquakes

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is set to visit Türkiye on Monday to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly February 6 earthquakes.

Szijjarto will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital Ankara “to show solidarity and convey condolences,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Hungary was among the dozens of countries that sent rescue teams and relief supplies after the twin tremors, which have claimed more than 44,210 lives in 11 southern Turkish provinces.

2000 GMT - Egyptian FM to visit Türkiye to show solidarity after earthquakes

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will pay a visit to Türkiye on Monday in a show of solidarity.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday said that Shoukry will visit quake-hit Adana province and Mersin port, where an Egyptian aid ship will arrive.

Shoukry's visit will mark the first foreign ministry level visit from Egypt to Türkiye after more than a decade.

Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to hold a bilateral meeting, the statement added.

