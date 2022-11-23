Insight

The two incidents, still under investigation, targeted bus stops in Jerusalem killing a teenager and injuring fourteen others.

At least fourteen people have been injured and a teenager killed as West Jerusalem was rocked by two separate explosions targeting bus stops, security and medical officials say.

According to Israel’s police, the first explosion took place around 07:05 am (0505 GMT) on Wednesday near a bus station at the Givat Shaul Junction in West Jerusalem, along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters.

According to local press reports, the Israeli who succumbed to his wounds after the first blast is a 16-year-old student.

The second explosion was heard at 07:35 am (0535 GMT) near the Ramot Junction, also in the vicinity of a bus station, injuring three people.

Police said they were investigating the incidents and searching for more possible explosives in the city.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai asked the public to be alert, and said this kind of attack has not been seen for years in Jerusalem, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blast occurred, told Israel’s Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here" and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Doctors at the Shaare Zedek hospital told reporters at the scene they were treating another person in critical condition, two seriously wounded and two lightly wounded. Hadassah medical centre said it was treating six people injured in the first blast and another three people lightly wounded in the second.

The incident came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. It took place just hours after a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. Most of the deaths occurred during Israeli military operations.

Canada strongly condemns this morning’s abhorrent terror attacks in #Jerusalem in which at least one person was killed and 19 others were injured, some critically. We send our condolences to the family of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in these bombings. — Canada in Israel (@CanEmbIsrael) November 23, 2022

Palestinian group, Israeli officials react to the blasts

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev called the blasts “attacks”, apparently caused by explosive devices.

Haaretz quoted a police source as saying that the devices were likely controlled remotely and contained nails, and that both were placed inside bags.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Palestinian Authority did not immediately react.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz was holding consultations with the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency and senior military officials, his office said.

Following Wednesday's bomb attacks, the Israeli military announced two checkpoints near the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin had been closed.

Shocked and outraged by the bombing attacks this morning in Jerusalem. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. — Dutch ambassador to Israel 🇳🇱 (@hansdocter) November 23, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies