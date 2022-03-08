Insight

From applying brute force to taking saliva samples, Russian authorities have intensified their crackdowns on anti-war protesters.

Russian authorities have come down heavily on anti-war protests nationwide, arresting and beating protesters as well as threatening them with lengthy prison sentences across the country.

More than 4,300 people were detained at various protest sites on Sunday alone.

An independent Russian human rights group aimed at stopping political persecution, OVD-Info, says that detentions occurred in 53 cities.

In the last 11 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 10,000 people have been detained at protests, OVD-Info says.

Protesters described riot police grabbing, beating and dragging people into buses to be taken away to hours of detention and heavy penalties.

To verify the demonstrators’ stories, TRT World reviewed videos of the protests and arrests as well as speaking to witnesses.

However, some elements of the protesters' statements were impossible to verify.

Videos from independent Russian news outlets covering the protests showed officers using truncheons and stun guns to disperse crowds of people chanting “No to war!” on St Petersburg’s central avenue and Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square.

Dozens of protesters in the city of Yekaterinburg, in the Ural Mountains, were also seen being arrested and taken away in overcrowded buses.

Russia’s interior ministry said earlier that police had detained around 3,500 people, including 1,700 in Moscow, 750 in St Petersburg and 1,061 in other cities.

The ministry said 5,200 people had taken part in the protests.

У Гостиного двора в Петербурге задерживают людей с плакатами.



Девушке, которая развернула антивоенный плакат, не позволили постоять с ним и 10 секунд. pic.twitter.com/HXTt9WEePY — Андрей Пивоваров (@brewerov) March 8, 2022

Other clips showed Trios of Omon, Russia’s feared paramilitary policemen, in urban military camo uniforms, helmets and body armour, positioned on every block.

“They are really huge and terrifying. They grabbed and dragged me to the bus where I spent three hours with at least 78 more people in the bus,” Kristina, 23, told TRT World.

The incident happened in Moscow. She gave only her first name to protect her security and privacy.

“After that, they took us to the station and that was really the worst part of my life. It was the first time I got arrested. I know that policemen are not the kindest people in the world but I didn't expect this level of sneaky and gross attitude.

“They don’t want to give us water, food and lawyer. We waited 24 hours before we were questioned.

“They told my friend that they will break his finger if he does not agree to the fingerprinting request.”

Protesters told TRT World that uniformed police routinely checked people’s documents. They searched their bags and threatened to “destroy their lives if they persist".

They also said that upon signing a confession, fines went up to $150 as well as a criminal record for participation in protests.

Protesters have also noted that the police did not bother writing up separate charge sheets. All statements were the same for everyone arrested.

“In the confession, they wrote that I was shouting ‘no war’ and didn't obey the police when they asked us to stop. They used the same text for all people,” Alexander told TRT World.

Москва, у Большого театра



Нет войне! pic.twitter.com/zJkvrivbmL — ФБК (@fbkinfo) March 6, 2022

He lives in Moscow and gave only his first name to protect his security and privacy.

The day after signing the confession, Alexander was stopped by a man in civilian clothing who refused to introduce himself.

“He asked me some questions and forced me to give a saliva sample and allow him to take some pictures of me. That is a procedure that I wasn't obligated to go through,” he said.

Protesters who refused to sign confession statements are held in custody for weeks, awaiting a court hearing where the likelihood of getting convicted are very high.

The jail time for getting arrested the second time is 15 days. If a suspect is charged with “organising a meeting,” they could face up to three months in jail.

Russia’s legislature passed legislation on Friday that imposes prison sentences for up to 15 years for those who criticise the war.

The Russian government refers to it as a “special operation.”

Several major news organisations stopped reporting in Russia and have left in response to the legislation.

‘No to war’

Prominent Russian athletes, cultural figures and media personalities shocked by the invasion of Ukraine have gone public with their opposition to war, despite the risks that come with dissent.

Tennis champion Daniil Medvedev and Dynamo Moscow football star Fyodor Smolov have posted messages on social media opposing the war.

Comedian Ivan Urgant’s late-night TV show has been banned on Russia’s state-controlled television since he posted “No to war” on his Instagram account.

The Russian government has also restricted the use of social networks by blocking Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp.

However, many circumvent these restrictions by using encrypted messaging services like Telegram and Signal as well as VPN servers.

READ MORE: ‘Child of two wars’ Safet Zac seeks end to Ukraine bloodshed

On Twitter, the hashtag #ЯпротивВойны (I'm against the war) was trending in Russia last week.

Russian authorities have threatened to fine or ban independent media outlets of their country if they do not remove anti-war publications, according to Human Rights Watch.

The rights group also expressed concern about the rise in censorship.

Several online publications, Facebook and Twitter have also come under fire from Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, which is now restricting their access.

It has also ordered media outlets to delete reports using the words “assault,” “invasion,” or “declaration of war” to describe Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine.

“We are facing heavy censorship right now. All activists are hiding and waiting for a dawn raid at their home. People get arrested for posting on the internet, for making posters, for anything that is against Putin.

“Freedom of speech doesn't exist in Russia right now, this is not normal. We are all afraid and scared,” Kristina said.

“Hiding in your own country, finding out your friends are getting arrested and facing censorship - all of this is taking a toll on everyone in this country.”

After her arrest, Kristina immigrated to Tbilisi, Georgia, out of fear of further persecution.

Source: TRT World