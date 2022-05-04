Insight

The NGO distributed thousands of food packages, helped 380,000 people break their fast, and provided cash to families in need.

A Turkish nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), which carried out Ramadan charity in 58 countries, including Türkiye, delivered aid to more than 2 million people.

IHH distributed 312,000 packages of food and 122,000 clothes to orphans for Eid.

The foundation carried out Ramadan activities with the slogan Ramazan'ı Yaşat (keep Ramadan alive) and reached the underprivileged in five continents.

In Türkiye, IHH, along with the various humanitarian aid organisations, delivered aid to more than 1 million people in 81 provinces.

It also reached more than 1 million people abroad.

In Africa, IHH West Africa Chief Mustafa Ihsan Orhan, said that the NGO reached hundreds of thousands of people in more than 20 countries in the region.

These aids are especially important for Africa, he added.

“Our priority has been refugees, especially in the West African region as there is a migration problem due to increasing conflicts,” he said referring to projects in Burkina Faso and Mali.

“We have also initiated projects for refugees who took refuge in Chad due to the conflicts in the region on the border of Chad with Cameroon.”

This year alone, IHH has distributed more than 312,000 food packages: 184,000 in the country, 63,168 in Syria and 63,565 in other countries.

Zakat, which is known as a form of obligatory charity that has the potential to ease the suffering of millions, was also delivered to those in need in Ramadan.

Fitra, which is a charitable donation of food, and zakat distributions were made to 75 thousand families.

To break their fast, iftar meals were served to more than 380,000 people in Türkiye, Syria, Serbia, Poland, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Bangladesh, Arakan, Bangsamoro, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Palestine-Gaza Strip, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.

Ukraine was not neglected.

“Our aid to Ukraine continues. There is a fact that should be known that Ukraine is a country with approximately two million Muslims. Therefore, it became necessary to carry out Ramadan activities there,” IHH Secretary-General Durmus Aydin said.

In addition, iftar and suhoor programs were organised for 1,440 children in 18 orphanages in six different countries during Ramadan.

Eid gifts were also bought for them with the support of philanthropists and were given to 122,446 children in Türkiye and across the world.

Continuing its humanitarian aid work in Palestine under Israeli occupation, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered support to Palestinians in need during Ramadan.

In Palestine, IHH distributed 5,552 food parcels, gave shopping vouchers to a thousand families and offered iftar meals to 16,870 people.

Source: TRT World