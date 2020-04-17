Insight

Group representing Muslim charities says ‘Campaign for National Solidarity’ will help those hit hardest by the pandemic, which has caused close to 14,000 deaths in the UK.

Dozens of Muslim charities and mosques have joined hands to launch a national campaign to help the UK tackle its coronavirus outbreak.

Headed by the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF), the Campaign for National Solidarity will provide urgent help to those suffering from the disruption brought about by disease.

The UK is one of the hardest hit countries in the world with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and close to 14,000 deaths caused by the virus.

But besides those getting ill, the pandemic has caused massive social and economic damage, with businesses at risk of going under and supermarkets struggling to keep shelves filled as anxious residents panic-buy.

The campaign will include the disbursement of grants to those most in need, as well as support for local organisations that need resources to be able provide an effective response within their communities.

Organisers hope that the funds raised will help those facing significant financial hardship and ensure that locals wanting to help their communities have access to essentials.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis, and there has never been a more urgent time to

work together for the betterment of all those in the UK facing difficulties and increased risk

during this emergency,” said Muslim Charities Forum CEO, Fadi Itani, adding:

“Before this is over, millions of people across the UK are wondering where they will find the money to pay their rent, their bills, and purchase the essentials for themselves and their families.

“Despite announcements by the government there is still a great immediate need amongst the British population. Through working together, we can overcome this current crisis and ensure all communities are supported throughout the coming weeks and months.”

According to polling in the UK, Muslims are the biggest religious group when it comes to charity. Handing over more to help others than any other community.

Islam makes charity in the form of zakaat obligatory, but also considers it a noble deed to donate money voluntarily.

Over 20 Muslim organisations have come together to support communities across the UK during this crisis.



But we need your support!



Please donate to our COVID-19 Hardship Fund & get essential support to the most vulnerable.

➡️https://t.co/EJUoXrB3DY#TogetherWeCan #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/caIDas30QP — Muslim Charities Forum (@muslimcharities) April 7, 2020

Muslims on the frontline

Muslims make up five percent of Britain’s population or roughly 3.4 million people. Nevertheless they, alongside other minority groups, have made up a disproportionately higher number of coronavirus victims.

While statistics are hard to come by, the heavy toll faced by Muslims is evident in the number of National Health Service (NHS) staff who have fallen victim to the disease while helping infected patients.

Six of the first eight NHS staff to die fighting the disease in the UK were Muslims with immigrant backgrounds.

They included nurse Areema Nasreen from the Midlands town of Walsall, who died aged just 36.

Source: TRT World