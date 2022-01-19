Insight

The Egyptian government offers an increase in the minimum wage and justice to victims of police brutality days ahead of the anniversary of the Arab Spring in Egypt. But is it enough?

As the anniversary of the January 25 revolution approaches in Egypt, the fallout from the so-called Arab Spring continues in the Middle East's most populous country.

One early sign that Egypt’s government is taking the events seriously is the decision by the country's president, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, to raise the minimum monthly wage nationwide to EGP 2,700 ($172) from the previously set wage of EGP 2,400 ($152.5).

Not everyone is convinced that the latest move by Sisi will buy social peace in a country still reeling from the 2011 revolution and subsequent military takeover in 2013, which resulted in deep economic and political fissures in the country.

One social media user said that the decision to increase wages before the January 25 anniversary was a "painkiller" that wouldn't work.

In recent years, the International Monetary Fund has heaped praise on Egypt for engaging in economic reforms calling it "decisive" for stabilising the country's economic growth and employment.

Yet, for many Egyptian citizens, the fruits of this economic turnaround have proved to be elusive.

According to a report by the government's statistical agency, almost 30 percent of Egypt's 102 million people live at the poverty line, defined as an income of less than $2 a day per person.

In 2011, the rallying cry on the streets for millions of protestors was "bread, freedom and social justice." However, following a clampdown on critics, such cries are now heard far and few between.

That hasn't stopped people from making their views heard on social media. One notable trend in recent days has been the Arabic hashtag 'Leave Sisi' calling on the Egyptian president to stand down.

Sisi restated his readiness to leave the office in a recent interview if people did not want him.

One social media user said, "Give them free elections and let them say thier word."

In a sign of how jaded people have become even with the lofty ambitions of the 2011 revolution that brought down the late President Hosni Mubarak, many social media users are airing basic grievances against state inaction.

One account complained about the demolition of peoples homes by authorities without sufficient consultation and leaving residents without recourse or alternative accommodation.

Whereas other social media users used the 'Leave Sisi' hashtag to vent about local authorities, in one case, the authorities lack of speed in leading rescue efforts for several children that had drowned in the Nile River.

The hashtag has been trending for four days in the country. However, it would be difficult to draw firm conclusions that Sisi's government faces imminent risks.

Twitter usage in Egypt at one point reached almost 40 percent of the population. Since 2014, however, there has been a precipitous decline dropping to less than 14 percent.

Increasingly the online space has also become one that the Egyptian state has taken a keen interest in monitoring and ensuring that it gets its message across.

Last year Twitter announced that it had taken down more than 2,541 accounts called the "El Fagr network," which was being run out of Egypt.

The clampdown on sock puppet accounts was part of what it called "state-backed information operations" in the Middle East, which were run from multiple locations.

More recently, two Egyptian police officers were convicted of killing Khaled Said almost 12 years ago.

Said was 28 years old when he was detained by police in the city of Alexandria in 2010 after he posted photos of police officers handling illegal drugs.

Later, he was beaten and tortured by police officers, and photos of his maimed body were widely circulated.

Following the incident, activists created a Facebook page called 'We are all Khaled Said', and the image of Said became one of the key driving forces behind the January 25 revolution.

The announcement that two police officers would receive a ten-year jail term and pay $63,000 in compensation to the families weeks ahead of the January 25 anniversary is also an important indication of how sensitive the Egyptian government is to the date and the need to defuse any rallying cries.

