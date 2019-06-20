The video sharing website is used by some to get rich, by others for entertainment. But increasingly, YouTube is playing an important role in education around the world.

Since it was founded in 2005, YouTube has become one of the most widely used websites in the world.

With 30 million visitors per day and 300 hours of video content uploaded every single minute, the Google subsidiary is the most viewed and used video sharing platform in the world.

The website is popular among people from every age group and especially popular among young consumers.

It includes content in categories as varied as entertainment, fashion, sports, and business, but education is fast becoming the most lucrative for YouTubers.

A new study by the Council for Cultural Education in Germany shows that almost 90 percent of students use the video platform. More than half of them consider videos on school topics to be important or very important.

YouTube monthly active users number by country, in millions (Statista)

Half of students in high schools in Germany learn via the video platform, additionally to their courses and education in formal schools.

But its popularity is not limited to Western Europe or the US. The channel with the most subscriptions is an Indian channel producing music for movies named T-Series, with over 102 million subscribers.

Hours of video uploaded to YouTube per minute. (Statista)

Platforms with a global character

“YouTube is not primarily set up as an educational medium. The video platform is now part of Google's business model; the number of clicks, the length of stay and targeted advertising controlled by algorithms are the key success criteria”, Nighat Dad, a lawyer and Executive Director for the Pakistan-based Digital Rights Foundation, tells TRT World.

According to market research company Kantar (Former Kantar TNS), around 70 percent of Pakistanis view YouTube videos each month, while the channel is the first port of call for 78 percent of Pakistanis when it comes to videos.

Among millenials, the platform has corned 80 percent of the market in Pakistan, mainly in bigger cities.

YouTube viewers monthly age distribution. (Digiday)

YouTube’s educative role

With a simple search, YouTube users have access to video classes on varied topics, as well as tutorials.

"YouTube is now also an important pedagogical player with which pupils can prepare for examinations or deepen their knowledge. This changes the way students learn and absorb content,” Benjamin Joerissen, a member of the Council of Pedagogy at Germany’s University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, tells the German Press Agency.

Minutes spent on YouTube per month vs other platforms. (VAB)

According to the study by Council for Cultural Education in Germany, pupils watch the explanatory videos primarily when they want to repeat content from class. They are also used for explaining content in homework and exams.

The reason: “Every third person states that YouTube videos can explain facts more comprehensively and memorably than teachers,” Joerissen explains.

Most importantly: You can watch videos as often as you like.

But the study also shows when students reach their limits when learning with videos. Although you can watch a video several times, you cannot ask questions if you do not understand something.

YouTube revenue per 1000 views, by vertical (StrikeSocial)

Dad adds: "Videos are becoming increasingly popular as a source of knowledge because knowledge is often conveyed very vividly in videos. Those responsible for schools would have to teach students how to deal with information from them in a useful but also critical way.”

According to the study, young people watch YouTube videos if they are "entertaining", "funny" and "modern". For Professor Joerissen this shows: "Teachers don't have to be even more funny than web videos, because the young people also appreciate the interaction with the teachers. If there are possibilities to present topics in an entertaining way, you can use them."

What is YouTube used for in Pakistan. (Kantar TNS)

Source: TRT World