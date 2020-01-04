Fast News

The air strike took place in the Libyan capital’s Hadaba area, just south of the city centre where fighting has been raging for months, the Tripoli-based health ministry.

In this file photo, members of Libya's internationally-recognised government forces carry weapons in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. (Reuters)

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.

"An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more," Amin al Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA), said.

Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Hafter and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but UN-supported government that holds the capital.

The fighting escalated in recent weeks after Hafter declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital after Tripoli authorities signed a military and maritime agreements with Turkey, whose parliament authorised the deployment of troops to Libya.

Footage shared online on Saturday showed wounded people with bandages and blood on their legs being treated in a hospital.

The Tripoli-based government blamed the air strike on the Libyan National Army.

There was no immediate comment from the LNA.

Hafter launched a surprise military offensive April aimed at capturing Tripoli despite commitments to attend a national conference weeks later aimed at forming a united government and moving toward elections.

The fighting has plunged Libya into violent chaos rivalling the 2011 conflict that ousted and later killed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

While Hafter’s LNA and the eastern government enjoy the support of France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and other key Arab countries, the Tripoli-based government is backed by Turkey, Italy and Qatar.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies