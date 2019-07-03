It is the highest publicly reported toll of an air strike or shelling since eastern forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar three months ago launched an offensive to take the capital held by the internationally recognised government.

Security and emergency personnel work at the site of an air strike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, Libya, July 3, 2019, in this image obtained from social media by courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia. (Reuters)

An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention centre for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people and wounding 80, a health official said.

It is the highest publicly reported toll of an air strike or shelling since eastern forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar three months ago launched an offensive with militants and aircraft to take the capital held by the internationally recognised government.

The conflict is part of the chaos in the oil-and-gas-producing nation since the NATO-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Malek Mersek, spokesman for a state emergency medical services said 40 people had been killed and 80 wounded in the strike on the detention centre in the Tajoura suburb located next to a military camp.

The Tripoli-based government said in a statement that dozens of people had been killed and wounded in an air strike blamed on the "war criminal Khalifa Haftar."

Published photos showed African migrants undergoing surgery in a hospital after the strike. Others lay on beds, some covered in dust or with limbs bandaged.

Libya is the main departure point for migrants from Africa fleeing poverty and war and trying to reach Italy by boat, but many get picked up by the Libyan coast guard supported by the European Union, which wants to stop migration.

Thousands of migrants are held in government-run detention centres in western Libya in what human rights groups and the United Nations says are often inhumane conditions.

Tajoura, east of Tripoli's centre, is home to several military camps of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government, which have been targeted by air strikes for weeks.

On Monday, Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) said it would start heavy air strikes on targets in Tripoli after "traditional means" of war had been exhausted.

An LNA official denied his forces had hit the detention centre, claiming forces allied to Tripoli had shelled it after a precision air strike by the LNA on a camp.

Source: Reuters