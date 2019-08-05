Initial investigations show a speeding car caused the collision.

People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt. August 4, 2019. (Shokry Hussien / Reuters)

At least 19 people were killed and 30 others injured early Monday in Cairo, when a car accident triggered an apparent explosion.

According to initial investigations by security officials the blast occurred when a speeding car, driving against the flow of traffic, collided with three other vehicles outside Cairo's Cancer Institute.

Egypt's Prosecutor General ordered an urgent investigation into the causes of the explosion.

Source: AP