Topping the agenda of the meeting between presidents Erdogan, Rouhani and Putin is the volatile situation in northwestern Idlib province — the last opposition and rebel stronghold in Syria.

Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018. (Reuters Archive)

The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey are meeting in Ankara to discuss the Syrian conflict.

Topping the agenda of Monday's meeting is the volatile situation in northwestern Idlib province – the last opposition-rebel stronghold in Syria.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces, aided by Russian air power, have regained control of most lands lost in the war.

A ceasefire that went into effect there at the end of August, following a wide four-month offensive by regime forces, has been holding despite some violations that left six people dead last week.

The conflict in Idlib has raised the possibility of a mass refugee flow toward Turkey's border. Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

The meeting is the fifth such trilateral meeting of countries who stand on opposing sides of the conflict.

“It is aimed to evaluate the developments in Syria, especially in Idlib, to end the conflict environment, to provide the necessary conditions for the voluntary repatriation of refugees and to consult the joint steps to be taken in the future in order to establish a permanent political solution,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Russia and Iran are key allies of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad while Turkey backs Syrian opposition forces seeking his ouster.

Under a deal with Moscow and Tehran two years ago, Turkey set up 12 military observation posts in northwest Syria aimed at reducing fighting between Assad's forces and rebels.

The Turkish military posts have recently been caught in the crossfire due to the Syrian offensive in the region.

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Erdogan warned that any Syrian regime attack on the posts would draw retaliation from Turkish forces, possibly risking a direct confrontation between Ankara and Damascus.

"The moment that the regime messes with our observation posts –– if there is any attack –– then things will take a very different direction," Erdogan told Reuters. "We will not hold back like we are now. We will take any necessary steps."

Erdogan and Putin agreed at talks in Moscow in August to "normalise" the situation in the region, after Syrian troops encircled rebels and a Turkish post in a move Ankara said threatened its national security.

The Syrian conflict began in March 2011 after the regime violently responded to peaceful anti-Assad protests.

Since then the was has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions others.

Source: Reuters