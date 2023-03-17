Fast News

Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Friday, is believed to be the 100th fatality of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict since January 1st of this year.

Palestinians protest against Israeli settlements near Ramallah. (Reuters)

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian in what the army described as an attempted "stabbing attack", bringing the number of people killed in the conflict this year to 100.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died "after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him Friday at the northern entrance of Al Bireh" city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said "soldiers spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself. The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire".

"The assailant was neutralised," the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place close to Beitin, a Palestinian village near Al Bireh. No military personnel were injured in the incident, it added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 87 Palestinian militants and civilians, including children - including the latest fatality on Friday.

In January, Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in Jenin in one day - deadliest single military raid in the occupied territory in two decades.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

The latest wave of deadly violence follows the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister, who is leading a government that observers say is the most right-wing in the country's history.

