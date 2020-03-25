Fast News

The Norwegian Refugee Council said it was unable to reach people in Syria, Yemen and the Gaza Strip, where authorities have imposed strict measures to halt the spread of the virus.

A woman walks in empty Souk al Hamidieh as restrictions are imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Damascus, Syria, March 24, 2020. (Reuters)

An international aid group said on Wednesday that closures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic are preventing it from reaching 300,000 people in conflict zones across the Middle East, after authorities in Libya's capital reported the first case in the war-torn country.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said it was unable to reach people in Syria, Yemen and the Gaza Strip, where authorities have imposed strict measures to halt the spread of the virus. All have fragile health care systems that could be overwhelmed by an outbreak, and only Yemen has yet to report any cases.

@NRC_Norway is unable to reach 300,000 in the Middle East because of COVID travel restrictions. While restrictions are needed to spread the virus, critical humanitarian aid needs to continue. https://t.co/DJbpJthCx4 — Ole Solvang (@OleSolvang) March 25, 2020

The group said virus lockdowns have also limited access to parts of Africa and Asia.

“While governments are taking tough and much-needed measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, millions of refugees and displaced people still depend on humanitarian assistance,” said Jan Egeland, head of the aid group.

“If supermarkets and pharmacies can remain operational during this crisis, then so should the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he added.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread by those showing no symptoms.

Countries across the Middle East have imposed sweeping measures to prevent its spread, including closing their borders, cancelling flights and in some cases imposing round-the-clock curfews.

The Israeli government on Wednesday approved new restrictions, including the closure of all synagogues. Authorities across the region have already shuttered major holy sites sacred to Christians, Muslims and Jews.

Many in Israel's insular ultra-Orthodox communities have defied restrictions on public gatherings, despite the pleas of rabbis and local authorities. That has led to tension with authorities and in at least one case, scuffles with police.

Twenty-nine percent of those who contracted the virus in Israel were infected in a synagogue or a yeshiva, according to an analysis by the National Information and Knowledge Center for the Fight Against the Coronavirus, which has been advising the Health Ministry.

The new restrictions in Israel will bar most people from venturing more that 100 meters from their homes.

More than 2,100 Israelis have been infected, with 37 in serious condition. Five elderly Israelis with pre-existing medical conditions have died.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has ordered a full lockdown and halted travel between cities, towns and villages. Sixty cases have been reported in the occupied West Bank and another two in Gaza.

Late Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority ordered all Palestinian workers to return to the occupied West Bank from Israel, which had allowed around 65,000 to stay and work during the crisis.

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, at the main market in Gaza City, March 19, 2020. (Adel Hana / AP)

Many Palestinians work in construction, agriculture and manufacturing in Israel. Wages in Israel are much higher than in the Palestinian territories, where decades of Israeli military rule has hindered economic development.

In Libya, officials say a 73-year-old man who entered from neighbouring Tunisia on March 5 tested positive. He had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia, according to Libya's National Center for Disease Control, and is being treated for fever and cough in isolation at a Tripoli hospital.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed the former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It is governed by rival authorities based in Tripoli and eastern Libya whose forces have been battling over the capital for nearly a year.

On Tuesday, Tripoli's suburbs came under heavy fire even as the United Nations appealed for a truce so authorities could focus on the pandemic.

In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 pm until 6 am will go into effect on Wednesday. Egypt has confirmed 442 cases and 22 fatalities, including two senior military officers who were involved in efforts to disinfect public places.

A general view of a street, after Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, shopping malls and shops to shut their doors from 7 pm due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Cairo, Egypt, March 24, 2020. (Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters)

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the region, with over 27,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of at least 2,077. Authorities have advised people to stay at home but have not imposed the kinds of lockdowns seen elsewhere. State TV aired footage of people thronging the streets on Monday night, ignoring social-distancing warnings. President Hassan Rouhani announced there would be new restrictions on public places such as parks, saying he was left with “no other choice.”

Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran and where the largest number of cases has been detected.

Afghan authorities have reported 76 cases and two deaths. The NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan has reported four cases among soldiers who recently arrived in Kabul.

Afghanistan has been at war for decades, and more than half of its population lives in poverty.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca and Medina, home to Islam's holiest sites, as well as the capital, Riyadh. Residents now must remain inside their homes from 3 pm to 6 am. The kingdom also banned travel in or out of the three governorates.

Workers disinfect the ground around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2020. (Amr Nabil / AP)

Saudi Arabia has reported 900 cases.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier, one of the biggest in the Middle East, said it has had to cut salaries by 25-50 percent due to the grounding of its passenger flights. The United Arab Emirates, which is home to the world's busiest airport, in Dubai, took the unprecedented decision this week to halt all passenger flights, including transit flights, to curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan halted all domestic passenger flights beginning Thursday after reporting nearly 1,000 total cases, including seven deaths and 19 who recovered.

It had previously suspended train service and international flights.

The outbreak in Pakistan was initially confined to people who had recently traveled to Iran but now appears to be circulating among those with no recent travel history.

Source: AP