Insight

Alongside the perils of the war in Syria and living in displaced camps, the spectre of coronavirus is ever present for Syrians.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 200,000 people and killed close to 9,000 since it started in China last December.

Countries across the world are taking measures to shut down society in order to mitigate the risk but in some places protection is difficult.

In Idlib, aid workers have taken it upon themselves to help disinfect areas to ensure the well being of camp residents.

The Anadolu Agency pictures below highlight the efforts made to protect civilians in the region.

A doctor instructs women and children with the correct procedure for putting on a surgical mask. The Covid-19 virus can live in the air for hours and on surfaces for more than a day. Although the effectiveness of face masks is limited, they can offer at least one barrier against spread and infection. (AA)

Children put on masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. The regime of Bashar al Assad claims to have zero cases but experts cast doubt on the claim. During the course of the nine year long war, hospitals have been bombed and the country's health care system is ill equipped for a pandemic. In opposition areas, the response is hindered by the legacy of Assad regime bombardment of critical infrastructure and Russian-Assad targeting of health workers. (AA)

Millions of Syrians live in camps in opposition held areas of the country, such as Idlib. These camps have been overwhelmed by newer arrivals created by Assad's frequent offensives and atrocities against the Syrian people. (AA)

While children are not primary victims of the virus, they can serve as carriers of the disease to pass on to other people. (AA)

A health worker disinfects a makeshift tent. World health authorities have encouraged a mixture of increased hygiene vigilance, as well as social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus. The tactics face obvious obstacles in Syrian camps, because of the level of crowding and the lack of resources. Nevertheless, aid workers are hard at work. (AA)

Turkey is the biggest suppliers of aid and healthcare to Syrians displaced in the area of northern Idlib. Many are already at risk due to the physical and mental effects of the Assad regime's indiscriminate attacks against civilians. (AA)

A health worker disinfects a classroom inside a displaced persons camp in northern Syria. The coronavirus outbreak adds to the risks already faced by Syrians from the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies (AA)

Source: TRT World