Fast News

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry stated that, Azerbaijan army launched counter offensive in Nagorno Karabakh after an intense bombardment of the Armenian army killing some civilians.

Armenian forces on Sunday shot down two Azerbaijani military helicopters and three drones in Nagorny Karabakh on September 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Azerbaijan has started "active bombing" along Karabakh's frontline , including in the region's main city Stepanakert to suppress Armenia's combat activity and "ensure the safety of the population".

According to the statement made by the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, Armenian army made "extensive provocations" along the front line early in the morning and opened fire with large-scale guns, artillery and mortars on the positions of the Azerbaijani army and civilian settlements.

The Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported that civilians were killed and injured as a result of intense bombardment of the Armenian army, and that civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged in these areas.

A number of Armenian military facilities and military vehicles along with 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to Armenia were destroyed with the support of ground troops, tank units, missile and artillery units, and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry's statement.

Armenia's Defence Ministry has said its troops downed two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones in the clashes.

The ministry said that the downed helicopter's crew had survived.

READ MORE: Death toll ticks up in Azerbaijan, Armenia border clashes

Tensions between the two nations had escalated last month when The Armenian Army violated a ceasefire agreed in 1994, on July 12 and attacked Azerbaijani positions with artillery fire.

"Let us stand firmly behind our state, our army ... and we will win. Long live the glorious Armenian army," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

France, Russia and the United States have mediated peace efforts as the "Minsk Group" but the last big push for a peace deal collapsed in 2010.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan, Armenia see respite in border clashes

READ MORE: Why Azerbaijanis and Armenians have been fighting for so long

The Armenian Army violated a ceasefire on July 12 and attacked Azerbaijani positions with artillery fire, withdrawing after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani army.

READ MORE: Why Azerbaijanis and Armenians have been fighting for so long



Armenia killed 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including high-ranking officers, and wounded four troops in the attack.

Despite international calls for restraint, Armenian troops opened fire on civilian settlements in the villages of Agdam and Dondar Kuscu.

A 76-year-old Azerbaijani citizen was killed in the attacks by Armenia, which Baku has accused of hiding losses.

Azerbaijan has blamed Armenia for the "provocative" actions, with Turkey throwing its weight behind Baku and saying it is warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbour.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies