Fast News

The death toll is feared to rise as the two separate terror attacks in northern Syrian towns of Al Bab and Azaz have left at least 24 others wounded.

A view of the site after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near Syrian Interim Government building and Azaz Cultural Center building in Azaz district of Aleppo, Syria on January 31, 2021. (AA)

At least 10 people have been killed and 24 others wounded in terror attacks in northern Syria's Al Bab and Azaz towns.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 20 others.

Shortly after the first blast, another explosion at a checkpoint five kilometres east of Al Bab town killed six people and wounded four more.

It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AA