The death toll is feared to rise as the two separate terror attacks in northern Syrian towns of Al Bab and Azaz have left at least 29 others wounded.

A view of the site after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near Syrian Interim Government building and Azaz Cultural Center building in Azaz district of Aleppo, Syria on January 31, 2021. (AA)

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 others wounded in terror attacks in northern Syria's Al Bab and Azaz towns, according to Syrian Civil Defence widely known as White Helmets.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town on Sunday, killing six people and wounding 25 others.

Shortly after the first blast, another explosion at a checkpoint five kilometres east of Al Bab town killed six people and wounded four more.

It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.

The Turkish Defence Ministry says the YPG terror group is behind the attack.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells.

Car bomb blast in Afrin

The attacks come a day after six civilians were killed and 25 others wounded in a car bomb blast in northwestern Syria's Afrin district.

No group claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, but security forces believe it may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: AA