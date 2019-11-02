Fast News

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced that YPG/PKK terrorists target a busy marketplace in Syria's northern town of Tal Abyad.

A marketplace in northern Syria’s Tal Abyad district was targeted by YPG/PKK terrorists, killing at least 13 civilians, on November 2, 2019. (AA)

At least 13 civilians, including children, were killed and 20 civilians injured on Saturday in a terrorist bomb attack in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

A bomb-laden vehicle targeted a busy marketplace in Tal Abyad’s district centre, according to initial reports.

As the wounded are referred to the nearby hospitals in Turkey’s border city of Sanliurfa, the death toll is feared to rise.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has announced that the terror attack was carried out by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The YPG/PKK terror group has been targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA) that has fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkey-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists continued attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn districts despite pulling out of the area under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on October 17.

Turkey launched an anti-terror operation, Operation Peace Spring, on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Source: AA