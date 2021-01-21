Fast News

Twin explosions hit a commercial centre in central Baghdad, say officials.

Explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others, according to police officials.

The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial centre in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.

Police sources said death toll from the attack inside a crowded market in Baghdad's Tayaran square could rise as some wounded were in a critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies