Fast News

Israel says its warplanes launched air strikes on military targets.

An Israeli M109 self-propelled howitzer is stationed near the border with Syria in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on November 19, 2019. (Jalaa Marey / AFP)

Syrian state media on Wednesday said at least two civilians have been killed and others wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes near Damascus.

Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of military sites in Syria belonging to Iran and the Syrian regime, the Israeli army announced Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes on military targets of the Syrian regime forces and Iran’s Quds Force, including surface-to-air missiles, headquarters, weapons and military bases, Israeli Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

He added that the airstrikes were in response to rockets fired from Syria into Israel on Tuesday night.

A statement by Israel's Defence Ministry said, "We hold the Syrian regime responsible for the actions that take place in Syrian territory and warn them against allowing further attacks against Israel. We will continue operating firmly and for as long as necessary against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria."

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has been launching attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian regime, claiming that rockets have been fired from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights into its territory.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies