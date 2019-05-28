Nine children among those killed in regime fire on several towns in Idlib province and the countryside of neighbouring Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

A satellite overview image that shows smoke from fires in Hbit, Idlib Province, Syria, May 26, 2019. (Reuters)

At least 21 civilians were killed on Tuesday as Syria's regime intensified its bombardment of the last rebel and opposition stronghold in the country's northwest, a war monitor said.

Nine children were among the 21 killed in regime fire on several towns in Idlib province and the countryside of neighbouring Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Strikes on a busy street in the village of Kafr Halab, on the western edge of Aleppo province, killed at least nine civilians.

An AFP photographer said the bodies of the victims were torn apart and several stores lining the side of the road were destroyed.

The street was crowded with people out and about before breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from Hatay, near Turkey's border with Syria.

Hospitals attacked

A hospital in the Idlib town of Kafranbel was also hit by artillery shells, said David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office.

"The facility is reportedly out of service due to severe structural damage," he told AFP news agency.

The hospital's administrative director Majed al Akraa confirmed the attack.

"The hospital is completely out of service," he said.

"It was a strong attack. The generators and even my car caught fire," he told AFP.

It follows two days of intensified regime bombardment on the region that killed a total of 31 civilians on Sunday and Monday, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Rescue volunteers and civilians were seen pulling dust-covered victims from the rubble of destroyed buildings in the wake of those strikes.

'Reckless escalation'

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said one of their bases and a hospital in Aleppo province were bombed despite UN warning all sides against targeting the hospitals.

"Indiscriminate attacks on civilians and public infrastructures such as schools, markets, and hospitals is a reckless escalation of the conflict and is unacceptable," said US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

Some 1.5 million people currently reside in Idlib, roughly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies