The picture shows fire in during the explosion after a terror attack of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria's northern townTel Abyad on July 07, 2020. (Courtesy of: Ministry of National Defense of Turkey)

A bomb attack by the YPG/PKK terrorists killed six people and wounded 11 on Tuesday in the northern Syrian town, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the southeast of the town of Tal Abyad, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which wants to disturb the peace and security environment in the Peace Spring [operation area], has added another of its attacks towards innocent civilians," the ministry said in its Twitter account.

Car bomb attack

The attack was carried out with a car bomb and wounded civilians were treated in hospitals on both sides of the border, according to a statement by the governor's office in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

"The wounded people are treated at Tel Abyad and Akcakale State Hospitals. Necessary [medical] interventions are being made," the governorate office said in the statement.

Turkey's successful operations

Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists last October during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which was launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey has reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

However, the YPG/PKK has continued to carry out attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on Oct. 17.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

