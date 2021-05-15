Fast News

US President Joe Biden expresses "strong support" for Israel's strikes in besieged Gaza but raises concerns about civilian casualties and protection of journalists.

Plumes of smoke rise above buildings hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, on May 15, 2021. (AA)

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with leadership of Palestine and Israel has expressed his "grave concern" after Israel continued unleashing its military power in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Speaking on the sixth day of a paroxysm of Israeli violence on Palestine that has left some 145 dead and hundreds wounded, Biden repeated his "strong support" for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups.

But he also raised concerns about the safety of journalists after Israeli planes flattened a building in Gaza housing The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media outlets, according to Saturday's statement by White House.

Biden told Palestinian leader Abbas that Hamas must stop rocket attacks on Israel, the White House said.

Biden also "underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

At least 145 killed in Gaza

Biden's call to both Mideast leaders came as Gaza's Health Ministry gave a new death toll from six-day Israeli attacks in the Palestinian enclave.

It said Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children and 23 women, while wounding 1,100 others since May 10.

A summary of the call released by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Biden said he opposes the expulsion of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah, though the White House account of the conversation did not mention the case.

A long-running legal case over the expulsions ignited tension in the holy city and spark attacks on Palestinians by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, ultimately leading to bombardment of Gaza and reprisal rocket attacks.

Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited-self rule in the occupied West Bank, part of territory Israel captured, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, in the 1967 Middle East war.

But the PA exerts little influence over Gaza and Hamas, which took control of the Palestinian enclave in 2007.

The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organisation, and does not talk to the group.

Hamas forced to act

Some analysts say Hamas was forced to act because marginalise Abbas and his PA couldn't halt possible expulsions and attacks on unarmed Palestinians in Al Aqsa.

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem have been calling on Hamas to retaliate after Israel attacked unarmed worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian academic Azzam Tamimi told TRT World.

"The Israelis were being called upon by Palestinians and international community to stop provoking and attacking worshippers," he said, adding that PM Netanyahu continued to pursue violence for his own political interest.

"Palestinians resistance groups in Gaza had no choice. That was, as far as they are concerned, their national Islamic duty. Al Aqsa is not just any place in the world, it's the third holiest mosque on the face of the earth," Tamimi said.

Ismail Haniyeh tells rally fighters won't retreat

Meanwhile, a top Hamas leader said resistance groups in Gaza will not retreat in the face of attacks by Israeli troops, warning that their fighters still haven't used all their force at their disposal.

Ismail Haniyeh spoke during a rally attended by hundreds in the gas-rich nation of Qatar on Saturday night.

He said that "resistance is the shortest road to Jerusalem" and that Palestinians will not accept anything less than a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that "the Zionist enemy struck Gaza, flattened towers and carried out massacres," thinking that this will make resistance groups retreat.

He said that as the Israeli attacks escalate, "the resistance will increase (its force) to a higher level."

Haniyeh also said that despite the fact that Gaza has been under siege for nearly 15 years, resistance groups will not retreat.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies